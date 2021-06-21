Look No Further - These Are the 15 Best Fashion Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day
Since Amazon Prime Day is happening right at the start of summer this year, the next two days are all about stocking up on warm weather fashion essentials at affordable prices. The Prime Day Big Style Sale is full of incredible deals on clothing, shoes, and accessories, and we found the 15 best ones you won't want to miss.
From Levi's denim cutoffs and Cupshe swimsuits to Sam Edelman sandals and a Marc Jacobs weekend bag, Amazon's fashion sale section is stocked with discounts from top-rated brands. Just be sure to make your purchases quickly because items are already selling out. Keep scrolling to check out all 15 of the best clothing, shoe, and accessory deals available to shop now during Prime Day 2021.
Best Clothing Deals
- Levi's 501 Original Denim Shorts, $30 (Originally $50)
- Baleaf High-Waist Biker Shorts, $14 (Originally $21)
- Wild Meadow Short-Sleeve Square-Neck Mini Knit Dress, $10 (Originally $23)
- Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Square-Neck T-Shirt, $12 (Originally $17)
- Cupshe Color Block One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit, $21 (Originally $30)
Best Shoe Deals
- Sam Edelman Geraldine Flat Sandal, $50 (Originally $80)
- Jessica Simpson Maritah Flat Slide Sandal, $28 (Originally $79)
- Vince Camuto Salindera Block Heel Mule Heeled Sandal, $68 (Originally $99)
- Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $50 (Originally $70)
- Reebok Women's Classic Leather Sneaker, $51 (Originally $75)
Best Bag and Accessory Deals
- Hat Attack Frayed Edge Crusher Bucket Hat, $31 (Originally $55)
- Anton Heunis Circle Hoop Earrings, $67 (Originally $120)
- Hat Attack Small Tuscan Tote, $46 (Originally $115)
- House of Want HOW We Fashion Shoulder Bag, $49 (Originally $98)
- Marc Jacobs Quilted Nylon Large Bag, $197 (Originally $325)
No summer wardrobe is complete without a throw-on-and-go sundress. Whether you prefer bright prints or neutral solids, the Wild Meadow Short Sleeve Mini Knit Dress is a Prime Day must-buy. It has a flattering square neckline, and it's fitted through the torso before flaring out at the waist. You can choose from five colors and patterns in sizes XXS through XXL, and the best part is that it's on sale for just $10.
"Love this dress," one reviewer wrote. "Super comfortable and flattering. It fits perfectly. Perfect for summer."
Shop now: $10 (Originally $23); amazon.com
In the shoe department, we can't stop thinking about these beige Reebok sneakers with red and blue stitching. They're the perfect way to sneak some color into your summer wardrobe without going for a full-blown bright outfit. The top is made from soft leather, the midsole is lined with lightweight cushioning for optimal comfort, and the outsole is made from textured rubber to prevent slipping. Right now, you can get them for 31 percent off their original price.
Shop now: $51 (Originally $75); amazon.com
When it comes to accessories, this Hat Attack tote bag with a tassel detail is perfectly on trend for summer. It's made from natural- and gray-colored straw that's woven into a striped pattern, and it comes with removable pink tassels on one of the handles. You can throw your phone, keys, wallet, and sunglasses in this bag and be ready to head out the door, so don't miss your chance to get it for over 50 percent off.
Shop now: $46 (Originally $115); amazon.com
Before Prime Day ends tomorrow at midnight PT, be sure to check out Amazon's entire Big Style Sale to get your wardrobe ready for post-quarantine summer.
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals: