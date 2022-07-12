I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Buying This Prime Day

Now that Amazon Prime Day is officially here, you may be feeling overwhelmed by the huge selection of deals. There are thousands of items to sort through in just the fashion and beauty departments alone, so to make your shopping experience a little easier, I narrowed down the selection by sharing the 10 Prime Day deals I'm adding to my cart.

Since I spend most of my time scouring Amazon for the best offers and discounts, I've got the inside scoop on the best products to buy this Prime Day. From high-end skincare, to summer wardrobe must-haves, to home essentials, my list of deals has it all.

Below, check out 10 editor-approved fashion, beauty, and home Prime Day deals, starting at $15:

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

If the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is good enough for Kendall Jenner, then it's good enough for me. Even in the summertime, I struggle with dry,chapped lips, so I'm always on the hunt for a hydrating solution. The popular Laneige lip treatment is made with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to moisturize, smooth, and soften your lips. You can use it as an overnight mask or reapply it as a balm throughout the day.

Shop now: $15 (Originally $22); amazon.com

Levi's High-Waisted Mom Shorts

I prefer jean shorts that are high-waisted and loose, so when I saw the Levi's Mom Shorts on sale for $24, I knew I had to snatch them up. They're available in five washes, including blue and black, and sizes 24 through 34. I plan on wearing the shorts with a graphic tee and sneakers, but you could also dress them up with a fitted blouse and sandals.

Shop now: $24 (Originally $60); amazon.com

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

I'm a sucker for any beauty product that promises glowy skin, and the Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Face Oil has 2,000 five-star ratings to back it up. It's made with vitamin C to brighten dark spots, turmeric and ginger to reduce redness and even out your skin tone, raspberries to hydrate your skin, and evening primrose to promote radiance. The brand recommends using two to three drops after cleansing and before moisturizing your face and neck both morning and night.

Shop now: $28 (Originally $40); amazon.com

True & Co True Body Triangle Convertible-Strap Bra

At the beginning of the pandemic, I gave up bras with underwires, and I've never looked back. True & Co makes my favorite wire-free bras, and the True Body Triangle Convertible-Strap Bra is on sale for $26. It comes in 24 colors and sizes ranging from extra small through extra large, which corresponds to a 30C through a 40B. The pull-over bra is made from ridiculously soft microfiber, and it has a V-neckline, removable pads, and adjustable straps that you can either wear straight back or as a racerback.

Shop now: $26 (Originally $44); amazon.com

Levi's Vintage Shortalls

One-and-done outfits like overalls make getting dressed so much easier. These Levi's vintage-inspired oversized ones are on sale for $33, and I can see myself wearing them all summer long. You can throw them on with a simple white tee and sneakers, and you're ready to head out the door.

Shop now: $33 (Originally $70); amazon.com

The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

I already own the Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress from The Drop in two colors, but that's not stopping me from getting a third. It's made from super soft fabric, and it's so comfortable to wear thanks to its flowy skirt, adjustable straps, and convenient side pockets. I can wear it to work with loafers and a blazer, to run errands with sneakers and a crossbody bag, and for an evening out with heels and jewels. It's basically the summer maxi dress of my dreams.

Shop now: $42 (Originally $60); amazon.com

Shark Wandvac Cordless Hand Vacuum

There's nothing like the satisfaction of a powerful vacuum that gets the job done quickly, and the Shark Wandvac Cordless Hand Vacuum is the latest one on my wish list. As someone who lives in a small apartment, I'm all about finding easy-to-store items. This hand vacuum comes with its own stand, and it only weighs 1.4 pounds. It has strong suction power, a washable filter, and two included tools for navigating into and around corners and whisking away pet hair.

Shop now: $90 (Originally $130); amazon.com

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Sneakers

It doesn't get more classic than a pair of Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers, and these platform ones are on sale for $89. They're the perfect comfy shoes to throw on with everything from denim cutoffs and a T-shirt to a flowy sundress. I haven't owned Converse sneakers since I was in middle school, but I'm taking this sale as a sign to get them back in my wardrobe.

Shop now: $89 (Originally $150); amazon.com

Drybar Single Shot Round Blow Dryer Brush

I've had my eye on the Drybar blow dryer brush for a while, so now is my chance to get it for 30 percent off. The styling tool has a 2.25-inch round barrel and three heat settings for more control. As someone who struggles with coordinating a blow dryer and a round brush, this two-in-one tool is the perfect solution. I can't wait to rock salon-quality blowouts all summer long.

Shop now: $105 (Originally $150); amazon.com

Ray-Ban Oval Flat Lens Sunglasses

I can't resist a good pair of retro-inspired sunglasses, like these Ray-Ban wired oval ones. They come in four lens and metal combinations and three lens sizes, so you can be sure to find a pair that comfortably fits your face. It's not often that popular sunglasses brands like Ray-Ban offer discounts, so I highly recommend taking advantage of this deal. You'll be thanking yourself when you have a new pair of sunnies to wear all summer long.

Shop now: $114 (Originally $163); amazon.com