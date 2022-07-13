Amazon Just Dropped More Incredible Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop Before Prime Day Ends Tonight

Save on Calvin Klein underwear, Elemis skincare, and Honest Beauty makeup.

By
Eden Lichterman
Published on July 13, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Prime Day Day 2 Main Deals Roundup
Photo: Amazon/InStyle

We've made it to day two of this year's Prime Day sale event, and the discounts just keep getting better. There are even more fashion, beauty, and home deals to check out today, and we rounded up 36 items that are simply too good to pass up.

As a reminder, many of the deals are exclusive for Amazon Prime members, so either log into your account or sign up for a free 30-day trial to get the most savings. And you truly don't want to miss out on today's sale; In addition to the typical fashion, beauty, and home deals, you can also save on designer fashion from brands like Oscar de La Renta and Elie Saab in Amazon's Luxury Stores section.

Below, you'll find all 36 of our sale picks for the second installment of Amazon Prime Day 2022. Happy shopping!

Shop Prime Day Designer Fashion Deals:

Amazon Deal Roundup
Courtesy

A little known fact about Amazon is that you can get incredible discounts on high-end clothes and accessories. The Luxury Stores' sale section is overflowing with epic designer Prime Day deals, including a pair of Oscar de la Renta earrings for under $200, an Elie Saab blouse for half-off, and a Mark Cross handbag that's also going for 50 percent off the original price.

Shop Prime Day Fashion Deals:

Amazon Deal Roundup
Courtesy

If you're not in the market for designer fashion, these clothing, shoe, and accessory deals are just as impressive. Some standout options include a Calvin Klein bralette for $19, a pair of Levi's straight-leg jeans for $42, and a La Blanca one-piece swimsuit for more than half-off. Plus, stock up on wardrobe essentials from Amazon's in-house brands, like this Amazon Essentials romper and this trendy handbag from The Drop.

Shop Prime Day Beauty Deals:

Amazon Deal Roundup
Courtesy

In the beauty department, the deals on skincare, makeup, and hair products from popular brands are next level. You can get four Real Techniques makeup sponges for $13, the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum for $25, and an anti-aging collagen serum from Elemis for 37 percent off.

Shop Prime Day Home Deals:

Amazon Deal Roundup
Courtesy

No Prime Day would be complete without major discounts on home products and decor. Deep clean your space with this Bissell two-in-one vacuum cleaner and mop that's on sale for 36 percent off, then update your home's design with this rolling bar cart for 52 percent off and this geometric rug for 73 percent off.

Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:

