Amazon Just Dropped More Incredible Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop Before Prime Day Ends Tonight

Photo: Amazon/InStyle We've made it to day two of this year's Prime Day sale event, and the discounts just keep getting better. There are even more fashion, beauty, and home deals to check out today, and we rounded up 36 items that are simply too good to pass up. As a reminder, many of the deals are exclusive for Amazon Prime members, so either log into your account or sign up for a free 30-day trial to get the most savings. And you truly don't want to miss out on today's sale; In addition to the typical fashion, beauty, and home deals, you can also save on designer fashion from brands like Oscar de La Renta and Elie Saab in Amazon's Luxury Stores section. Below, you'll find all 36 of our sale picks for the second installment of Amazon Prime Day 2022. Happy shopping! Shop Prime Day Designer Fashion Deals: Courtesy A little known fact about Amazon is that you can get incredible discounts on high-end clothes and accessories. The Luxury Stores' sale section is overflowing with epic designer Prime Day deals, including a pair of Oscar de la Renta earrings for under $200, an Elie Saab blouse for half-off, and a Mark Cross handbag that's also going for 50 percent off the original price. Oscar de la Renta Double Hoop Earrings, $175 (Originally $250) Christopher Kane Belinda Sweatshirt, $297 (Originally $495) Oscar de la Renta Begonia Poplin Shorts, $445 (Originally $890) Mark Cross Murphy Zip Handbag, $525 (Originally $1,050) Oscar de la Renta Scarlet Shorts, $545 (Originally $1,090) Elie Saab Silk Chiffon Blouse, $638 (Originally $1,275) Oscar de la Renta Tiered Cotton Blouse, $745 (Originally $1,490) Christopher Kane Psych Floral Mini Dress, $897 (Originally $1,495) Shop Prime Day Fashion Deals: Courtesy If you're not in the market for designer fashion, these clothing, shoe, and accessory deals are just as impressive. Some standout options include a Calvin Klein bralette for $19, a pair of Levi's straight-leg jeans for $42, and a La Blanca one-piece swimsuit for more than half-off. Plus, stock up on wardrobe essentials from Amazon's in-house brands, like this Amazon Essentials romper and this trendy handbag from The Drop. Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt, $15 (Originally $25) Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette, $19 (Originally $28) Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Studio Terry Romper, $17 (Originally $30) The Drop Avalon Small Tote Bag, $30 (Originally $40) The Drop Blake Long Blazer, $49 (Originally $70) Levi's High-Waisted Straight Jeans, $42 (Originally $70) La Blanca Island Goddess Cross-Back One-Piece Swimsuit, $53 (Originally $125) Lacoste L002 Sneakers, $69 (Originally $115) Shop Prime Day Beauty Deals: Courtesy In the beauty department, the deals on skincare, makeup, and hair products from popular brands are next level. You can get four Real Techniques makeup sponges for $13, the Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum for $25, and an anti-aging collagen serum from Elemis for 37 percent off. Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge 4-Pack, $13 (Originally $17) Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, $11 (Originally $17) Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer, $13 (Originally $18) Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, $20 (Originally $27) Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, $25 (Originally $36) Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk, $14 (Originally $20) Elemis Pro-Collagen Super Serum Elixir, $51 (Originally $82) BaBylissPro Nano Titanium Hair Dryer, $76 (Originally $95) Shop Prime Day Home Deals: Courtesy No Prime Day would be complete without major discounts on home products and decor. Deep clean your space with this Bissell two-in-one vacuum cleaner and mop that's on sale for 36 percent off, then update your home's design with this rolling bar cart for 52 percent off and this geometric rug for 73 percent off. Amazon Smart Plug, $13 (Originally $25) Creative Co-Op Textured Black and White Polka-Dot Stoneware Vases, $27 (Originally $50) Creative Co-Op Whitewashed Round Decorative Wood Tray, $52 (Originally $56) Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro All-in-One Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $210 (Originally $330) Loloi II Jocelyn Collection Geometric Rug, $34 (Originally $129) Signature Design by Ashley Kailman Metal Rolling Bar Cart, $97 (Originally $200) Christopher Knight Home Mission Fabric Storage Ottoman, $107 (Originally $201) Molekule Air Mini+ Air Purifier, $325 (Originally $499)