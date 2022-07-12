30 Can't-Miss Prime Day Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals for Up to 67% Off

Save on Levi’s denim, Converse sneakers, EltaMD skincare, and more.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman

Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 12, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

30 Can’t-Miss Prime Day Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals for Up to 67% Off
Photo: Amazon/InStyle

Amazon Prime members, grab your wallets — Prime Day 2022 has officially arrived. The next two days mark the best time of year to shop Amazon's fashion, beauty, and home departments at steep discounts, and we found 30 unbelievable Prime Day deals that are too good to pass up.

As long as you're an Amazon Prime member (or sign up for a free 30-day trial), you can take advantage of the retailer's massive sale event. The fashion section is full of discounts on clothes, shoes, and accessories from brands like Levi's, Steve Madden, and Ray-Ban. In the beauty department, you'll find deals on skincare, makeup, and hair tools from Laneige, L'Oreal Paris, and Drybar. And in the home sale, save on everything from Shark vacuums to Apple AirPods to Vitamix blenders.

Below, read more on the 30 Prime Day fashion, beauty, and home deals we can't stop thinking about, and check out Amazon's entire Prime Day 2022 sale, here.

Best Prime Day Fashion Deals:

Main PD Day 1 Deals Roundup
Courtesy

If you're in the market for new summer clothes, shoes, or accessories, the Prime Day fashion sale is the place to be. Some of the best deals include Levi's denim shorts for $36, New Balance sneakers for $60, a JW Pei handbag for $64, and Ray-Ban sunglasses for $114. You can also give your underwear drawer a refresh with a comfortable True & Co wire-free bra for an impressive 54 percent off the original price.

Best Prime Day Beauty Deals:

Main PD Day 1 Deals Roundup
Courtesy

For the beauty lovers, the selection of skincare, makeup, and hair products on sale does not disappoint. You can get the popular L'Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara for just $7, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for $15, and an EltaMD tinted face moisturizer with SPF for $32. Plus, the R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo is on sale for $22 and a Drybar blow dryer brush is going for 32 percent off.

Best Prime Day Home Deals:

Main PD Day 1 Deals Roundup
Courtesy

Now is a great time to refresh your space for summer, and Amazon's Prime Day home sale has everything you need at unbeatable prices. Grab a new set of microfiber sheets for $14, a super sleek Shark cordless hand vacuum for $90, and a Vitamix blender for 33 percent off. You can even save over $100 on a Casper Sleep Element Mattress.

Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon Prime Day Explainer
Here's Everything You Need to Know About Prime Day 2022 — Including 25 Early Deals for Up to 67% Off Now
Early Prime Day Fashion Deals
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Incredible Early Fashion Deals for Up to 62% Off Before Prime Day Begins
Early PD Editor-Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I'm Buying From the Early Prime Day Sale
Tons of Breezy Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Up to TK% Off at Amazon Today
Tons of Breezy Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Up to 43% Off at Amazon Today
Early Prime Day activewear and Adidas sneakers sale
You Can Get Activewear and Adidas Sneakers for Up to 65% Off in This Early Prime Day Deal
Amazon MDW Deals
The 30 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop From Amazon's Massive Memorial Day Weekend Sale
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Early Prime Day Deals I’m Adding to My Cart
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Early Prime Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart for Up to 74% Off
Early Prime Day Deal: Supermodel Big Pants Trend on Sale
Hollywood's Favorite Weird Pants Trend Is Actually Really Flattering, and It's Under $50 at Amazon Right Now
Best products for thinning hair prime day deals roundup
Amazon Prime Day Is the Perfect Time to Stock Up on Anti-Thinning Hair Products for Less
The 67% Discount on This Beloved Wrinkle-Softening Moisturizer Is Outrageous
The 67% Discount on This Wrinkle-Softening Moisturizer Beloved by 50-Year-Old Shoppers Is Outrageous
Prime Day Announcement Deals
Amazon Just Announced Prime Day 2022, and You Can Already Save Up to 70% on These Fashion and Beauty Deals
Roundup of Early Beauty Deals
The 7 Best Early Prime Day Beauty Deals to Shop Now for Up to 66% Off
Three Ships Beauty Sitewide Sale
Shoppers in Their 60s Swear by This Anti-Aging Serum That's on Sale With a Secret Code
Prime Day Starts Tomorrow, but This Celeb-Loved Beauty Brand Is on Sale for InStyle Readers Right Now
Prime Day Starts Tomorrow, but This Celeb-Loved Beauty Brand Is on Sale for "InStyle" Readers Now
Early Prime Day summer fashion deals
You Can Already Save Up to 76% on Summer Fashion at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
Roundup of Best Anti-Aging Skincare Early Deals
Shoppers Say This On-Sale Eye Balm "Adds Life" to Their Eyes and Profoundly Softens Lines