30 Can’t-Miss Prime Day Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals for Up to 67% Off

Amazon Prime members, grab your wallets — Prime Day 2022 has officially arrived. The next two days mark the best time of year to shop Amazon's fashion, beauty, and home departments at steep discounts, and we found 30 unbelievable Prime Day deals that are too good to pass up.

As long as you're an Amazon Prime member (or sign up for a free 30-day trial), you can take advantage of the retailer's massive sale event. The fashion section is full of discounts on clothes, shoes, and accessories from brands like Levi's, Steve Madden, and Ray-Ban. In the beauty department, you'll find deals on skincare, makeup, and hair tools from Laneige, L'Oreal Paris, and Drybar. And in the home sale, save on everything from Shark vacuums to Apple AirPods to Vitamix blenders.

Below, read more on the 30 Prime Day fashion, beauty, and home deals we can't stop thinking about, and check out Amazon's entire Prime Day 2022 sale, here.

Best Prime Day Fashion Deals:

If you're in the market for new summer clothes, shoes, or accessories, the Prime Day fashion sale is the place to be. Some of the best deals include Levi's denim shorts for $36, New Balance sneakers for $60, a JW Pei handbag for $64, and Ray-Ban sunglasses for $114. You can also give your underwear drawer a refresh with a comfortable True & Co wire-free bra for an impressive 54 percent off the original price.

Best Prime Day Beauty Deals:

For the beauty lovers, the selection of skincare, makeup, and hair products on sale does not disappoint. You can get the popular L'Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara for just $7, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for $15, and an EltaMD tinted face moisturizer with SPF for $32. Plus, the R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo is on sale for $22 and a Drybar blow dryer brush is going for 32 percent off.

Best Prime Day Home Deals:

Now is a great time to refresh your space for summer, and Amazon's Prime Day home sale has everything you need at unbeatable prices. Grab a new set of microfiber sheets for $14, a super sleek Shark cordless hand vacuum for $90, and a Vitamix blender for 33 percent off. You can even save over $100 on a Casper Sleep Element Mattress.

