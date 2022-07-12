Fashion 30 Can't-Miss Prime Day Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals for Up to 67% Off Save on Levi’s denim, Converse sneakers, EltaMD skincare, and more. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 12, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon/InStyle Amazon Prime members, grab your wallets — Prime Day 2022 has officially arrived. The next two days mark the best time of year to shop Amazon's fashion, beauty, and home departments at steep discounts, and we found 30 unbelievable Prime Day deals that are too good to pass up. As long as you're an Amazon Prime member (or sign up for a free 30-day trial), you can take advantage of the retailer's massive sale event. The fashion section is full of discounts on clothes, shoes, and accessories from brands like Levi's, Steve Madden, and Ray-Ban. In the beauty department, you'll find deals on skincare, makeup, and hair tools from Laneige, L'Oreal Paris, and Drybar. And in the home sale, save on everything from Shark vacuums to Apple AirPods to Vitamix blenders. Below, read more on the 30 Prime Day fashion, beauty, and home deals we can't stop thinking about, and check out Amazon's entire Prime Day 2022 sale, here. Best Prime Day Fashion Deals: Courtesy If you're in the market for new summer clothes, shoes, or accessories, the Prime Day fashion sale is the place to be. Some of the best deals include Levi's denim shorts for $36, New Balance sneakers for $60, a JW Pei handbag for $64, and Ray-Ban sunglasses for $114. You can also give your underwear drawer a refresh with a comfortable True & Co wire-free bra for an impressive 54 percent off the original price. True & Co True Body Lift Scoop-Neck Bra, $27 (Originally $58) The Drop Natalie V-Neck Lace-Trimmed Camisole Tank Top, $24 (Originally $35) Levi's 501 Original Shorts, $36 (Originally $60) The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress, $42 (Originally $60) Levi's Original Trucker Jacket, $47 (Originally $90) Steve Madden Lipa Pump, $50 (Originally $100) New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainer Sneakers, $45 (Originally $75) JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag, $64 (Originally $80) Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Sneakers, $112 (Originally $150) Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses, $114 (Originally $163) Best Prime Day Beauty Deals: Courtesy For the beauty lovers, the selection of skincare, makeup, and hair products on sale does not disappoint. You can get the popular L'Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara for just $7, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for $15, and an EltaMD tinted face moisturizer with SPF for $32. Plus, the R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo is on sale for $22 and a Drybar blow dryer brush is going for 32 percent off. NYX Professional Makeup the Brow Glue, $7 (Originally $9) NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner, $7 (Originally $10) Haus Laboratories PhD Hybrid Lip Oil, $7 (Originally $24) L'Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara, $7 (Originally $12) Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $15 (Originally $22) R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo, $22 (Originally $32) Crest 3D Whitestrips, $30 (Originally $46) EltaMD UV Glow Tinted Moisturizer With SPF, $32 (Originally $41) Drybar Single Shot Round Blow Dryer Brush, $105 (Originally $150) Ghd Gold Styler 1-Inch Flat Iron, $160 (Originally $229) Best Prime Day Home Deals: Courtesy Now is a great time to refresh your space for summer, and Amazon's Prime Day home sale has everything you need at unbeatable prices. Grab a new set of microfiber sheets for $14, a super sleek Shark cordless hand vacuum for $90, and a Vitamix blender for 33 percent off. You can even save over $100 on a Casper Sleep Element Mattress. Amazon Basics Microfiber Sheet Set, $14 (Originally $18) NTBAY Textured Throw Blanket, $20 (Originally $31) Goodful All-in-One Pan, $50 (Originally $80) Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $60 (Originally $130) Shark Wandvac Cordless Hand Vacuum, $90 (Originally $130) Stratton Home Decor Ava Round Gold Decorative Mirror, $84 with coupon (Originally $173) NuLoom Moroccan Blythe Area Rug, $118 (Originally $332) Apple AirPods Pro, $170 (Originally $249) Vitamix 5200 Blender, $300 (Originally $449) Casper Sleep Element Mattress, $556 (Originally $695)