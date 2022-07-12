The 25 Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals Feature Surprising Designer Finds and Summer Essentials

Trust me, I’m a fashion writer.

By
Tara Gonzalez
Tara Gonzalez
Tara Gonzalez

Tara Maria Gonzalez is a style writer with five years of experience covering celebrity looks, fashion week trends, and market. Since 2019, she's been writing for InStyle where you can find her musing about celebrities' pantsless date night looks for InStyle's signature Look of The Day series or obsessing over multiple things on sale. She has also previously worked as a fashion writer and editorial producer, writing fashion features and producing and styling numerous photoshoots while interviewing everyone from Stella Bugbee to Alexa Chung. Tara's interested in why we wear the things we wear and what that says about who we are. At any given time she is probably busy justifying an impulse vintage designer purchase as "part of her job" or overanalyzing the return of low-rise jeans.

Published on July 12, 2022

I don't typically shop on Amazon very much, but even I can't resist Prime Day. I tend to shop mostly secondhand, and the brands I do buy new haven't historically been carried on Amazon — until now. The Prime Day shopping spectacle started in 2015, and in the seven years since its inception, I've never seen this many brands worth shopping, with prices that seriously make me do a double take.

Today and tomorrow, you can buy a Marc Jacobs shutter bag for under $250, a pair of Loeffler Randall ballet flats for under $250, and a LoveShackFancy one-piece for under $75. Even Amazon's Luxury storefront, which carries designer brands with pieces that often cost thousands of dollars — like Oscar de la Renta, Christopher Kane, and Altuzarra — is having major markdowns. There's a Rodarte dress with lace details that's perfect to wear on repeat this summer with a pair of Adidas Sambas, that's marked down $828. If the summer heat has you dreaming of fall, there's a Christopher Kane trench that you'll have in your closet forever, and it's marked down to $777.

There are also plenty of viral Amazon fashion pieces on sale, too. The JW Pei ruched hobo bag that all of Hollywood seems to own (from Emily Ratajkowski to Megan Fox) is on sale for $68. Tory Burch's popular canvas tote bag is even on sale, along with its popular Good Luck Trainer that Sydney Sweeney has worn.

Essentially, Amazon Prime Day has some of the best fashion deals I've seen on the site in years. They're so good, I've already added a handful to my cart. We're not that far into summer when you really think about it, and Amazon has the kind of deals on breezy dresses and swimwear that I've fully convinced myself are necessary for my summer wardrobe. Then again, there isn't a deal I've come across that I haven't convinced myself I needed. Plus, 2022 is somehow starting to feel even longer than 2020, and we all truly deserve to treat ourselves right now.

If you're overwhelmed by having to sort through thousands of deals, don't worry: I've narrowed it down to the very best 25 Amazon Prime Day fashion deals, below.

Best Amazon Prime Day Bag Deals

Best Amazon Prime Day Swimwear Deals

Best Amazon Prime Day Shoe Deals

Best Amazon Prime Day Designer Deals

Best Amazon Prime Day Clothing Deals

Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals:

