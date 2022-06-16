Fashion Amazon Just Announced Prime Day 2022, and You Can Already Save Up to 70% on These Fashion and Beauty Deals It’s coming up sooner than you think. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 16, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon/InStyle Amazon Prime members, get ready to shop — the retailer just announced the dates for Prime Day 2022, and it's coming up fast. The two-day sale event will take place on July 12 and 13, and it will include massive discounts on everything from customer-loved clothing to nourishing skincare products to big-ticket home items. In honor of the announcement, Amazon released tons of early deals, and we found the 20 best discounts on fashion and beauty items to add to your cart now. Shop Amazon Fashion Deals: The fashion sale includes summer staples, like Levi's denim shorts, Sam Edelman sandals, and a House of Want shoulder bag. You'll also find pieces for special occasions, like this O.p.t. midi dress that's perfect for a summer wedding and these Lele Sadoughi pearl earrings. Prices start at just $29 and go up to $155. Free People Chloe Top, $29 (Originally $98) Levi's 501 Original Shorts, $30 (Originally $60) Amazon Aware Puff-Sleeve Sweatshirt, $30 (Originally $40) BB Dakota Eyelet You Won't Mini Skirt, $35 (Originally $69) House of Want Newbie Baguette Bag, $69 (Originally $98) Sam Edelman Yanelli Heeled Sandals, $79 (Originally $140) O.p.t Toile De Jouy Midi Dress, $47 (Originally $158) Lele Sadoughi Sweetheart Pearl Earrings, $90 (Originally $150) Reebok Nano X1 Cross-Trainer, $100 (Originally $135) Tumi June Crossbody Bag, $155 (Originally $225) Mini skirts are having a moment this season, and you can shop the trend for $35 thanks to this BB Dakota eyelet style. Available in black and white, the tiered skirt has an elastic waistband and two tiers with a scalloped hemline. You can wear it casually with a T-shirt and sneakers or dress it up with a sleeveless bodysuit and heeled sandals. While it just launched on Amazon, the skirt is already a number-one new release. Courtesy Shop now: $35 (Originally $69); amazon.com If you could use a new pair of athletic shoes, look no further than the Reebok Nano X1 Cross-Trainers, which are now 26 percent off. These sneakers have a knit upper for optimal breathability and cushioned insoles for comfort and support. And as one shopper pointed out, you can throw them in the washing machine, and "they come out like new each time." Choose from 24 colors and patterns. Courtesy Shop now: $100 (Originally $135); amazon.com More good news: A Tumi bag is on sale for $155, which is 31 percent off the original price. It comes in gray nylon and has both a top handle and detachable crossbody strap. The bag also has two zippered compartments with card slots, so you can keep your belongings safe. Whether you have travel plans this summer or simply want a secure bag for walking around the neighborhood, this Tumi one is a great choice. Courtesy Shop now: $155 (Originally $225); amazon.com Shop Amazon Beauty Deals: In the beauty department, makeup, skincare products, and hair treatments are all marked down. A L'Oreal foundation with SPF 50 is going for just $8, and you can get the popular TruSkin Vitamin C Face Moisturizer for $22. Plus, the Wow Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Conditioner Set with more than 41,000 five-star ratings is on sale for 28 percent off. L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation with SPF 50, $10 (Originally $17) EarthShine Biotin Hair Growth Serum, $16 with coupon (Originally $21) Lord & Berry Back in Black Liquid Lightweight Mascara, $18 (Originally $23) Wow Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $19 (Originally $26) Jessup Precision 10-Piece Makeup Brush Set, $20 (Originally $29) TruSkin Vitamin C Face Moisturizer, $22 (Originally $27) Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream, $35 (Originally $47) Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler, $40 (Originally $50) Philosophy Amazing Grace Eau De Toilette, $54 (Originally $76) Julep Eyeshadow 101 6-Piece Creme-to-Powder Set, $55 (Originally $96) To breathe new life into your hair this summer, consider grabbing the Earth Shine Hair Growth Serum that's on sale for $16 with an on-site coupon. The treatment is packed with natural ingredients like biotin, castor oil, and caffeine to promote new growth and strengthen your existing strands. One shopper even noticed that their "hair looks fuller after only a few weeks." To use the serum, simply massage a couple drops into your scalp and roots for two to three minutes and rinse it off with warm water. Courtesy Shop now: $16 with coupon (Originally $21); amazon.com If you want to refresh your skincare routine this summer, we're happy to report the Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream is on sale for $35. The product is made with nine peptides that moisturize and plump the skin, and it's free of fragrances and additives that could cause irritation. A reviewer said it's the "only cream that keeps my face hydrated for at least 24 hours." Courtesy Shop now: $35 (Originally $47); amazon.com And to step up your makeup game, this Julep Eyeshadow Set is going for $55, which is 42 percent off the original price. The palette comes with six cream eyeshadow sticks in various neutral tones that you can mix and match to create a glowy summer look. And to step up your makeup game, this Julep Eyeshadow Set is going for $55, which is 42 percent off the original price. The palette comes with six cream eyeshadow sticks in various neutral tones that you can mix and match to create a glowy summer look. A shopper confirmed that the "creamy shadows stay on all day" and are "easy to apply." Courtesy Shop now: $55 (Originally $96); amazon.com There's no better way to celebrate the beginning of summer than with a little sale shopping. Be sure to check out Amazon's entire Prime Day announcement sale here, and keep checking back for more early deals.