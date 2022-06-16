Amazon Just Announced Prime Day 2022, and You Can Already Save Up to 70% on These Fashion and Beauty Deals

Amazon Prime members, get ready to shop — the retailer just announced the dates for Prime Day 2022, and it's coming up fast. The two-day sale event will take place on July 12 and 13, and it will include massive discounts on everything from customer-loved clothing to nourishing skincare products to big-ticket home items. In honor of the announcement, Amazon released tons of early deals, and we found the 20 best discounts on fashion and beauty items to add to your cart now.

Shop Amazon Fashion Deals:

The fashion sale includes summer staples, like Levi's denim shorts, Sam Edelman sandals, and a House of Want shoulder bag. You'll also find pieces for special occasions, like this O.p.t. midi dress that's perfect for a summer wedding and these Lele Sadoughi pearl earrings. Prices start at just $29 and go up to $155.

Mini skirts are having a moment this season, and you can shop the trend for $35 thanks to this BB Dakota eyelet style. Available in black and white, the tiered skirt has an elastic waistband and two tiers with a scalloped hemline. You can wear it casually with a T-shirt and sneakers or dress it up with a sleeveless bodysuit and heeled sandals. While it just launched on Amazon, the skirt is already a number-one new release.

Shop now: $35 (Originally $69); amazon.com

If you could use a new pair of athletic shoes, look no further than the Reebok Nano X1 Cross-Trainers, which are now 26 percent off. These sneakers have a knit upper for optimal breathability and cushioned insoles for comfort and support. And as one shopper pointed out, you can throw them in the washing machine, and "they come out like new each time." Choose from 24 colors and patterns.

Shop now: $100 (Originally $135); amazon.com

More good news: A Tumi bag is on sale for $155, which is 31 percent off the original price. It comes in gray nylon and has both a top handle and detachable crossbody strap. The bag also has two zippered compartments with card slots, so you can keep your belongings safe. Whether you have travel plans this summer or simply want a secure bag for walking around the neighborhood, this Tumi one is a great choice.

Shop now: $155 (Originally $225); amazon.com

Shop Amazon Beauty Deals:

In the beauty department, makeup, skincare products, and hair treatments are all marked down. A L'Oreal foundation with SPF 50 is going for just $8, and you can get the popular TruSkin Vitamin C Face Moisturizer for $22. Plus, the Wow Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Conditioner Set with more than 41,000 five-star ratings is on sale for 28 percent off.

To breathe new life into your hair this summer, consider grabbing the Earth Shine Hair Growth Serum that's on sale for $16 with an on-site coupon. The treatment is packed with natural ingredients like biotin, castor oil, and caffeine to promote new growth and strengthen your existing strands. One shopper even noticed that their "hair looks fuller after only a few weeks." To use the serum, simply massage a couple drops into your scalp and roots for two to three minutes and rinse it off with warm water.

Shop now: $16 with coupon (Originally $21); amazon.com

If you want to refresh your skincare routine this summer, we're happy to report the Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream is on sale for $35. The product is made with nine peptides that moisturize and plump the skin, and it's free of fragrances and additives that could cause irritation. A reviewer said it's the "only cream that keeps my face hydrated for at least 24 hours."

Shop now: $35 (Originally $47); amazon.com

And to step up your makeup game, this Julep Eyeshadow Set is going for $55, which is 42 percent off the original price. The palette comes with six cream eyeshadow sticks in various neutral tones that you can mix and match to create a glowy summer look. A shopper confirmed that the "creamy shadows stay on all day" and are "easy to apply."

Shop now: $55 (Originally $96); amazon.com

There's no better way to celebrate the beginning of summer than with a little sale shopping. Be sure to check out Amazon's entire Prime Day announcement sale here, and keep checking back for more early deals.