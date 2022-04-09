10 Spring Fashion Deals Hiding in Amazon's Premium Outlet — Including Half-Off Stuart Weitzman Sandals
You probably know Amazon's fashion section as a place to get trendy clothes, shoes, and accessories at affordable prices. But, a little known fact is that you can also get brand-name items for steep discounts in the retailer's outlet. And this weekend, the outlet is packed with spring-ready fashion from brands like Farm Rio, Levi's, Sam Edelman, and Theory.
Below, we rounded up the 10 best premium fashion deals to shop at Amazon this weekend, all for under $200:
- Shashi Bolt Pave Huggie Earrings, $31 (Originally $62)
- Coach Square Sunglasses, $55 (Originally $173)
- Farm Rio Rainbow Leopard Biker Shorts, $63 (Originally $90)
- Levi's Premium High Loose Jeans, $74 (Originally $108)
- Sam Edelman Ezel Flat Sandal, $90 (Originally $150)
- Sam Edelman Lavina 3 Mule, $123 (Originally $150)
- Stuart Weitzman Zoe Lift Chill Sandal, $137 (Originally $295)
- Likely Alessandra Dress, $164 (Originally $248)
- Theory Slit Leggings, $165 (Originally $275)
- Elleme Vague Bag, $178 (Originally $445)
Starting off with a celeb-loved brand, the Levi's Premium High Loose Jeans are on sale for $74, which is 32 percent off the original price. In the past few months alone, both Elsa Hosk and Karlie Kloss were spotted wearing versions of this classic denim style, and now you, too, can add a pair to your closet. The jeans are super high-waisted with a wide-leg design and rips on the knees, and they're intended to pool at the hems for a relaxed '90s vibe.
Shop now: $74 (Originally $108); amazon.com
If you're heading back into the office this spring, the Alessandra Dress from Likely is a must-have. The tweed mini dress has puffy short sleeves, a square neckline, and a fit-and-flare silhouette. You can wear it with a pair of chunky loafers and a lightweight jacket, and you're ready to go back to work. Plus, you can easily layer a turtleneck and tights underneath it, so the dress is really a piece that can stay in your closet year-round.
Shop now: $164 (Originally $248); amazon.com
Now for one of the best deals on the list, you can get a pair of Stuart Weitzman faux-fur-lined sandals for 53 percent off. The platform sandals have two straps across the front and one in the back, each with adjustable hook-and-loop fasteners. These shoes are great to have in your closet for those transitional weather days when it's not too hot and not too cold. Throw them on with anything from leggings to a midi dress and you're ready to go.
Shop now: $137 (Originally $295); amazon.com
Finishing off with an incredible handbag deal, the Elleme Vague Shoulder Bag is going for 60 percent off its original price. The leather purse has a ruched design with a magnetic top closure and a 10-inch long strap. Given its simple design, this bag would look great with casual jeans, sophisticated work clothes, and even a formal dress. We're confident it will become a staple accessory in your wardrobe.
Shop now: $178 (Originally $445); amazon.com
Deals this good won't last for long, so we highly recommend grabbing your favorite spring pieces from Amazon's Premium Brands Outlet before they're gone.