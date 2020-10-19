Amazon’s Best-Selling Sweater Dress Is the ‘Epitome of Cozy,’ and It’s on Sale Right Now
When cold weather rolls around, it’s easy to fall into the trap of wearing sweats every day. Why would we wear pants with a button or a dress with a zipper if we can wear stretchy loungewear? Unfortunately, sometimes we have to swap out our cozy clothes for something a little more presentable. But thanks to sweater dresses, that doesn’t mean we have to sacrifice comfort. Amazon shoppers especially love the best-selling Pink Queen sweater dress, which one customer deemed the “epitome of cozy,” that starts at just $25.
The long-sleeve sweater dress is made from a soft acrylic material, and it ranges in size from S to XL. It comes in 13 different colors and patterns, includes a turtleneck for extra warmth, and has pockets on both sides. During the fall, you can wear the dress on its own with a pair of chunky boots. To transition it into winter, throw on a pair of tights and a jacket.
“This has been 100 percent my favorite thing to wear in the fall and winter,” one of the nearly 3,000 five-star reviewers wrote. “It's warm and so comfy with leggings and tall boots. It's super flattering, and I love the pockets.”
Another customer wrote: “This dress is exactly what I was looking for! I love how easy it is for me to pair it with several different shoes in my closet and add accessories as needed.”
If you’re hesitant about the oversized shape of this dress, one reviewer is here to put those worries to rest. “I honestly debated ordering this as I thought I would look like a sack of potatoes in it,” she wrote. “But once I got it and tried it on, I absolutely loved it. It’s so soft, and I love that it has pockets. Definitely NOT potatoes!”
So, for the few times this fall and winter when you change out of your sweats, check out this comfy-yet-cute sweater dress. You’ll feel like you’re wearing a soft blanket, but look like you tried. Shop the dress below.
Shop now: $29 (Originally $35); amazon.com