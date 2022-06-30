This $5 Amazon Feature Let Me Work With a Stylist to Build the Coastal Grandmother Wardrobe of My Dreams

Every time a new season rolls around, I use that as an excuse to refresh my wardrobe. This summer, I've been loving the "coastal grandmother" aesthetic and decided to go for that vibe in my quest for new clothes. But rather than spending hours scouring the internet or browsing through stores for the perfect grandma-chic outfits, I used Amazon's $5 Personal Shopper by Prime Try Before You Buy feature to work with a stylist from the comfort of my couch.

As long as you're an Amazon Prime member, or signed up for a free trial, you can use this under-the-radar feature. The first step is to fill out a survey with your style and color preferences, sizes, and budget. You can also provide links to social media profiles you like for inspiration. Next, the personal shopper will pick out 16 pieces for you, and you have two days to choose up to eight of them to try at home. Once those items arrive, you have a week to decide which ones you want to buy and which ones you want to send back. Each styling session costs $5, and you can repeat the process monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly.

In my case, I filled out the survey with pastel colors and classic silhouettes in mind. I chose six pieces to try at home, and I ended up keeping four of them, including two tops, a cardigan, and a pair of flat sandals. And the best part is that I can mix and match these pieces to achieve my dream summer aesthetic.

Shop My Coastal Grandmother Picks:

I've been wanting some new non-T-shirt tops for summer, so I was thrilled when my stylist chose a few blouses. This Norma Kamali sleeveless top is made from a buttery soft blend of modal and spandex, and it has flattering ruching across the front and the back. And thanks to the high neckline and thick straps, you can wear a normal bra with it.

I was also immediately drawn to this Paige striped short-sleeve top that screams east coast living. It's made from a breezy viscose fabric, and it has flutter sleeves, a ruffled collar, and functional buttons down the front. I plan to wear it with white pants and neutral sandals this summer. Just note — it's already selling out, so I'd add it to your cart before it's too late.

Courtesy

Shop now: $49–$74; amazon.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $149; amazon.com

At $50, this chunky knit cardigan from Amazon's in-house brand The Drop was a no-brainer. It comes in three colors — white, beige, and black — all of which match my vibe for the summer. I ended up going with the white one, and it's the perfect lightweight layer to throw on with blouses and dresses all season long.

Courtesy

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

To wear with my new clothes, I kept the Franco Sarto Caven Slide Sandals, which are conveniently on sale for 40 percent off. Available in eight colors, the sandals are made from supple leather with a square-toe and rubber outsoles. My favorite part of them is the padding on the insoles, which make you feel like you're walking on clouds. I couldn't resist a pair of sandals with no break-in time.

Courtesy

Shop now: $59 (Originally $99); amazon.com

Whether you're also going for the coastal grandmother style this summer, or have a completely different sartorial vision, I highly recommend using Amazon's $5 Personal Shopper service to build your dream wardrobe with the help of an expert from home.