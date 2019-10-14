The Viral Amazon Coat Is on Sale Right Now

Image zoom Instagram/AmazonFashion

If you’ve kept up with the surprisingly busy timeline of Amazon’s best-selling (and most viral) coat, you’ll know that it rarely goes on sale. Since getting propelled into the public consciousness thanks (allegedly) to a group of stylish Upper East Siders, the Orolay brand puffer has earned itself a massive fanbase and even its own Instagram account.

While you’re more than likely to see the coat on your Instagram explore page, you’ll hardly ever see it on sale. Markdowns are typically reserved for massive sale days like Black Friday or Prime Day — but today’s apparently the exception because we just found it for $14 off.

There is one catch, though: This discount is only available to Prime members. Not to worry if you’ve yet to sign up — you can always start your free trial to get in on this deal.

The customer-loved down coat usually retails for $140 to $150, but right now, you can purchase it in most sizes for just $126. Non-Prime members won’t be able to view this deal, so make sure you’re logged into your account when adding this coat to your cart. You’ll also have to select a size from the dropdown to see the final price, as the deal does vary for certain color/size combinations.

With cooler temperatures increasingly becoming a day-to-day reality, we can’t think of a more opportune moment to shop this fan-favorite coat. There’s no telling how long this discount will be live, so if you want to make this warm staple part of your winter wardrobe, you’ll have to act fast.

Shop Amazon’s (rarely on sale) best-selling coat for just $126 today at Amazon.com.