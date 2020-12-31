Amazon’s Final Sale of the Year Is Full of Incredible Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals

We’ve finally reached the last day of 2020, so what better way to say goodbye to this rollercoaster of a year than by treating ourselves to something new? Luckily, Amazon’s New Year’s sale is here, and it’s full of incredible deals on clothing, shoes, accessories, electronics, and home goods.
The past several months have been all about comfy clothes for us, and we don’t anticipate that changing any time soon. If you’re looking to restock your cozy collection, the Core 10 Cloud Soft Cropped Bell-Sleeve Sweatshirt is on sale for $29, and these high-waisted leggings with pockets are going for just $20. To pair with your new athleisure, the customer-loved Adidas Stan Smith sneakers are on sale for $66, or you can score a pair of super warm Ugg boots for $135.
For any beauty lovers, the Belei Retinol Vitamin A Refining Moisturizer, which helps smooth skin and prevent signs of aging, is on sale for $28. The viral Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush that makes it easy to get a salon-quality blowout at home is also on sale for just $40.
If you’re in the market for a new pair of headphones, you can get Apple AirPods for as low as $129 or a pair of Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $170. And for your home, the sale includes tons of candles and decor, such as the Capri Blue Volcano Tin Candle for $16 and this oversized faux-fur throw that’s half off.
As we head into the new year, let’s start off on a high note and take advantage of these last-chance deals. You probably have items that didn’t get checked off your holiday wish list, and there’s no better time than a great sale to make those purchases. Shop the best fashion, beauty, tech, and home deals from Amazon’s New Year’s sale below.