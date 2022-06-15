It's Official: These Are the Most-Loved Swimsuits on Amazon for Summer 2022

Prices start at just $18.

Christina Butan
Christina Butan is an Ecommerce and news writer with five years of experience.

Published on June 15, 2022

Swimsuit season is in full swing, which means you're probably thinking about refreshing your swimwear drawer. While swimsuits can be hard to shop for and — let's face it, expensive, Amazon is full of comfy, flattering, and affordable finds that are backed by thousands of people. The retailer recently refreshed its most-loved swimsuits section, which includes more than 780 of the hottest bikinis, one-pieces, and cover-ups that Amazon shoppers are obsessed with for summer 2022.

Most-Loved Swimsuits on Amazon

Every swimsuit featured in the most-loved section has thousands of positive reviews with a rating of four-stars and up. One of the most popular and recognizable finds is Hilor's strappy one-piece swimsuit, which has been a best-selling one-piece on Amazon for years. Over 14,300 shoppers love the swimsuit because it's "super flattering," "versatile," and a "good balance" of being both "cute and functional." It comes in 45 colors and prints and is available in sizes 4 to 16.

Hilor Women's One Piece Swimwear Front Crossover Swimsuits
Courtesy

Shop now: $31 (Originally $45); amazon.com

Ruched swimwear is trending this season, so it's no surprise that you'll find plenty of ruched options in the most-loved section right now. Cocoship's retro-inspired two-piece is a top pick for shoppers looking for coverage that "still looks sexy." The bikini includes ruched high-waisted bottoms and a short-sleeve crop top with a center cutout. "This swimsuit is so dang cute! It is super high-waisted, full-coverage, and has sleeves," one customer wrote. "What more could I ask for? Not a thing! I just love it."

Most-Loved Amazon Swimsuits
Courtesy

Shop now: $35; amazon.com

Cupshe's deep-plunge one-piece swimsuit is another hot pick for "accentuating" curves in a "flattering way." The one-piece comes in 18 styles, including either a solid-colored top with a patterned bottom or vice versa. It has a halter-neck top and open back, as well as ruching on the bottoms. One shopper raved that it "feels and looks like" a more expensive bathing suit.

Most-Loved Amazon Swimsuits
Courtesy

Shop now: $33; amazon.com

And if you're looking for something under $30 that shows off a little more skin, nearly 7,600 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with Pink Queen's comfy high-waisted cheeky bikini. The two-piece comes in 30 colors including bright options like pink, blue, and orange and sizes S to XL. Shoppers say the suit is "durable and cute" and makes them feel confident. One customer even said the Pink Queen bikini is one of the only suits they've bought and liked "since 1991."

Most-Loved Amazon Swimsuits
Courtesy

Shop now: $25 (Originally $31); amazon.com

Ready to hit the beach in one of these trusty Amazon swimsuits? Check out all the most-loved swimwear at the retailer, here.

