Amazon's Best-Selling Sweater 'Feels Like a Blanket'

We don’t know about you, but finding presentable clothing that’s secretly super soft and cozy is important to us. It’s basically a way to wear pajamas all day under the disguise of real clothes. And who doesn’t want to wear pajamas all day? Thousands of Amazon shoppers certainly do. That’s why this cozy knit cardigan is the best-selling sweater on Amazon.
With over 4,000 five-star reviews, the long cardigan with pockets is clearly a must-have piece. It comes in 23 different colors, and it ranges in size from S to XXL. You can throw it over a pair of sweats for a comfy weekend look, wear it with jeans and a T-shirt to run errands, and even put it over a dress to keep you warm on a cool night out.
“I really like everything about the sweater,” one shopper wrote. “The color is fabulous, it’s soft and warm (not too warm though), and it’s flattering. The quality is also really good. I washed and let it hang dry, and it was just as fluffy and pretty as right before.”
Another added: “The most comfortable cardigan ever! Literally feels like a blanket! Buy it, you won’t regret it!”
The great thing about this cardigan is that even though it’ll keep you warm in the winter, you can wear it beyond just that one season. As a reviewer wrote, “It is the perfect weight and is very soft! Will be good for fall, winter, and spring, but is also good for cool mornings or evenings in summer.”
Many reviewers also commented that once they ordered this cardigan in one color, they immediately went back and ordered more. And that’s another great thing about the sweater — it comes in everything from bright colors to neutral tones. Need a black or gray cardigan? It’s there. Looking for a mustard-colored accent piece for fall? It’s also there.
“I love this sweater so much that I ordered it in a second color the day it arrived!” a happy shopper wrote. “Great for spring and fall! Highly recommend!”
Take it from the thousands of shoppers who purchased this sweater — it’s a closet essential. Once you wrap yourself in this fuzzy cardigan, you’ll never want to wear anything else. Shop it below.