The 30 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop From Amazon's Massive Memorial Day Weekend Sale
Now that Memorial Day weekend is officially here, it's time to take advantage of Amazon's massive holiday sale. The retailer put thousands of products on sale, so to save you time, we narrowed it down to the 30 best deals across its fashion, beauty and home departments. Starting at just $5, our Amazon Memorial Day deal picks are simply too good to pass up.
In the fashion section, you'll find clothing, shoes, and accessories from brands like Amanda Uprichard, DL1961, and Free People. There's also a faux-leather House of Want shoulder bag that's on sale for $35, a pair of Circus by Sam Edelman sandals for 25 percent off, and a half-off Monrow T-shirt dress.
For the beauty lovers, there are tons of skincare, makeup, and hair care products to shop for less. A set of customer-loved satin scrunchies is on sale for just $5 and the Luseta Biotin and Collagen Shampoo and Conditioner Set for hair growth is going for 20 percent off. You can also get a Kate Middleton-approved Biotulin anti-aging serum for $55 and a Haus Laboratories liquid eyeliner for only $10.
And for your home, score massive discounts on kitchen appliances, decor, and even furniture. The Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker, which is perfect for summer, is on sale for $30, and this Shark cordless vacuum is 38 percent off. Plus, there's a Nest candle for $35 and a boho-chic area rug going for an impressive 70 percent off.
At such low prices, these products won't stay in stock for long, so be sure to shop Amazon's fashion, beauty, and home Memorial Day deals before it's too late.
Shop Memorial Day Fashion Deals:
You can completely revamp your summer wardrobe with this one incredible Memorial Day sale. From a Free People maxi dress for 39 percent off to a pair of $43 Nine West mules to a Lucky Brand leather handbag for $64, the discounts on clothes, shoes, and accessories certainly do not disappoint.
- House of Want H.O.W. We Celebrate Bag, $35 (Originally $88)
- Nine West Findya Mule, $43 (Originally $89)
- Lucky Brand Onia Small Crossbody Bag, $64 (Originally $118)
- Karen Walker the Number One Sunglasses, $66 (Originally $110)
- Circus by Sam Edelman Gayle Sandal, $75 (Originally $100)
- Monrow Supersoft Deep-V Shirred Dress, $79 (Originally $158)
- Amanda Uprichard Short-Sleeve Goldie Thong Bodysuit, $90 (Originally $180)
- DL1961 Patti Straight Jeans, $96 (Originally $209)
- O.p.t Toile De Jouy Dress, $111 (Originally $158)
- Free People Cactus Flower Maxi Dress, $180 (Originally $298)
Shop Memorial Day Beauty Deals:
Amazon's Memorial Day sale is a great opportunity to try out new skincare products, hair care, and makeup. The StriVectin Wrinkle-Blurring Face Primer is on sale for $31 and a popular Mally Beauty eyeshadow stick is going for more than half-off its original price. Plus, you can get a set of four claw clips for $11 to keep your hair out of your face this summer.
- Kitsch Satin Scrunchies, $5 (Originally $8)
- Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint, $8 (Originally $10)
- Haus Laboratories Liquid Eyeliner, $10 (Originally $20)
- Tocess Set of 4 Big Hair Claw Clips, $11 (Originally $17)
- Mally Beauty Evercolor Eyeshadow Stick, $11 with coupon (Originally $25)
- Luxros Eyelash Growth Serum, $24 with coupon (Originally $46)
- Luseta Biotin and Collagen Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $25 (Originally $32)
- StriVectin Line BlurFector Instant Wrinkle-Blurring Face Primer, $31 (Originally $39)
- Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel, $55 (Originally $65)
- Shapiro MD Hair Regrowth Kit, $64 (Originally $80)
Shop Memorial Day Home Deals:
Whether you could use a new kitchen appliance, home decor, or even furniture, you can find it on sale at Amazon this weekend. This minimalist white vase is on sale for $31 and there's a knit throw blanket for just $20. You can also bring a pop of color to your home this summer with the Macedonia Mid-Century Modern Fabric Recliner that's going for $73 off.
- Ntbay Acrylic Knitted Throw Blanket, $20 (Originally $31)
- Rubbermaid 5-Piece Food Storage Containers for Meal Prep, $27 (Originally $36)
- Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker, $30 (Originally $40)
- Bloomingville Tall White Ceramic Fluted Vase, $31 (Originally $45)
- Nest x Gray Malin Amalfi Lemon and Mint Classic Candle, $35 (Originally $48)
- Folkulture Wooden Fruit Bowl, $45 (Originally $60)
- Christopher Knight Home Jerod Lightweight Concrete Accent Table, $93 (Originally $105)
- Safavieh Amsterdam Collection Boho Area Rug, $229 (Originally $756)
- Macedonia Mid-Century Modern Tufted Back Fabric Recliner, $274 (Originally $347)
- Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum, $300 (Originally $480)
