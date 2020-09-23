Amazon Fashion Is Surprising Us Yet Again With Its New Luxury Stores Launch — and It Includes Oscar de la Renta

What if we told you that you could purchase Oscar de La Renta without ever moving from your couch? What if we also told you you could virtually find your best fit for said Oscar de La Renta purchase without ever changing out of your pajamas? What sounds like a futuristic day dream is actually the concept behind Amazon Fashion’s new Luxury Stores.
The innovative shopping experience, featuring inaugural label Oscar de la Renta, launched on September 15, allowing Prime Members to shop the iconic designer straight from the Amazon app right to their front door. And like all the best things in life, access to this store is invite-only for Prime members, but you can request an invite here if you haven’t already RSVP’ed.
Oscar de La Renta’s “store within a store” experience features its Pre-Fall and Fall/Winter 2020 collections — some of which are currently only available through Oscar de la Renta’s website or boutiques. According to the designer's new Luxury Stores’ storefront, the collections are a mix of “elegant silhouettes in punctuating colors” and include ready-to-wear pieces, handbags, accessories, jewelry, and even a new perfume. In addition to Oscar de la Renta, Luxury Stores now also features iconic fashion houses Roland Mouret and La Perla. It will continue to launch stores with more well-known designers and some up-and-coming brands in the future.
As for the idea of trying on luxury goods before buying, Amazon Fashion thought of that, too. Its “View in 360” feature allows you to view select pieces in a full 360 degree rotation to determine your best fit. Of course, if you purchase something that’s not quite your size, you have 30 days to return most items for a full refund.
If you’re suddenly feeling like you personally dreamt up this concept, you’re not entirely wrong. Christine Beauchamp, President of Amazon Fashion, explains that this storefront was, in fact, influenced by Prime members in a recent press release: “We are always listening to and learning from our customers, and we are inspired by feedback from Prime members who want the ability to shop their favorite luxury brands in Amazon’s store. We are excited to offer luxury brands the services and technology to build an inspiring, elevated customer experience.”
Learn more about the Luxury Stores concept here and go ahead and add some Oscar de la Renta, Roland Mouret, and La Perla to your next Amazon order.
Learn more: amazon.com/luxurystores