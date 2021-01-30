These Are the Only Cozy Loungewear Sets You Need to Know About Right Now
Over the past year, you've probably developed a deep connection with the loungewear section of your wardrobe. All your sweatshirts and joggers are getting more attention than ever before, and we're guessing that you're not planning on breaking off this new relationship any time soon. To celebrate this love affair with your comfies, we suggest treating yourself to a new loungewear set for Valentine's Day at home.
Instead of scavenging through thousands of matching loungewear sets on the interwebs, you can choose from our six favorite cozy options available on Amazon.
Shop Loungewear Sets on Amazon
- Zesica Two-Piece Long-Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Loungewear Set, $41
- PrettyGarden Tie-Dye Two-Piece Set, $35
- T1FE 1SFE Long-Sleeve Top and Ruffle Short Set, $32
- Eurivicy Solid Sweatsuit Set, $37
- Merokeety Long-Sleeve Henley Top and Shorts Loungewear Set, $29
- Luvamia Knit Long-Sleeve Loungewear Set, $40
You can't go wrong with the Zesica Long-Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Loungewear Set. It includes a cropped crew neck sweatshirt and matching high-waisted joggers with pockets, a decorative seam down the middle of the legs, and an adjustable drawstring. We adore all 23 color options, but especially the rosy set to celebrate the holiday of love.
"It's my go-to quarantine ensemble," one reviewer wrote. "I no longer look like I chose my outfit out of a gym's lost and found bin when I'm walking the dog or picking up takeout. I will be buying this in at LEAST one more color to get me through this Midwest winter."
Shop now: $41; amazon.com
If you prefer a shorts set for a night in, consider this long-sleeve henley sweatshirt and ruffle-bottomed option. It comes in neutral colors and fun prints, like black and gray stars and blue and pink tie-dye. The top is made to fit oversized with slouchy shoulders, cuffs around the wrists, and three buttons down the neckline, while the shorts have a ruffle hem and an elastic waistband.
Shop now: $32; amazon.com
And if you're looking for something a little nicer than sweats, allow us to suggest the Luvamia Knit Long-Sleeve Loungewear Set. Knit from cozy yarn, this set comes with a crew neck sweater and matching straight leg lounge pants. Both the top and bottom have ribbing around the hemline and come in four neutral tones.
Shop now: $40; amazon.com
This Valentine's Day likely won't include a candlelit dinner at a fancy restaurant, but that doesn't mean you can't still have a lovely evening at home. Whether you're spending the holiday with your partner, a friend, your pet, or your wonderful self, you deserve to feel comfortable in a new loungewear set.