You Can Get Levi’s Jeans for Up to 50% Off on Amazon Today Only

If your denim collection is looking a little sparse these days, we’ve got just the thing to give it a refresh.

Until midnight tonight, you can snag Levi’s jeans, denim jackets, t-shirts, and more for up to 50 percent off on Amazon. The one-day sale, which includes men’s clothes, too, is the perfect excuse to restock your denim collection with all sorts of styles, including boot-cut, classic straight, and skinny jeans.

Levi’s fans are in luck because the Amazon deal features some of brand’s most flattering and popular jeans, like its 311 shaping-skinny jeans and classic 415 bootcut jeans in both regular and plus-sizes for just $33 to $35. And here’s the best part — everything on sale comes with free Prime shipping, which means members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) can have a pair at their door in just two days.

With so many versatile options in light to dark washes, you’ll find endless ways to style these basic pants. Dress them up for work with a sharp blazer, pair them with your favorite sexy tank for a night out, or wear them for weekend fun with just about anything from t-shirts to hoodies. They’re sure become the MVP of your wardrobe.

Once you’ve shopped the marked-down jeans, be sure to check out the rest of the sale selection. You’ll find even more discounted finds like classic denim, faux leather, and lightweight rain jackets, which are all perfect for the warmer spring temperatures ahead.

Shop some of our favorite styles on major sale below.

Levi’s Women’s 711 Skinny Jeans

To buy: $33 (originally $50), amazon.com

Levi’s Women’s Classic Boot-Cut Jean

To buy: $33 (originally $50), amazon.com

Levi’s Women’s Plus Size 711 Skinny Jean

To buy: $33 (originally $50), amazon.com

Levi’s Women’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jean

To buy: $33, amazon.com

Levi’s Women’s 311 Shaping-Skinny Jean

To buy: $35, amazon.com