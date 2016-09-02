Shopping PSA: Here's What to Buy from Amazon's Labor Day Sale

Whether you’ve got a fully booked long weekend ahead or plan on relishing 72 straight hours of glorious, glorious unscheduled time, set at least a few hours aside for sale shopping. Nearly every store and e-tailer across the country is hosting some sort of fall kickoff discount event these next few days and, like all of life’s greatest pleasures, the markdowns won’t last. The clock is ticking—do you have a plan?

We suggest starting with Amazon. Through Sept. 5 at midnight (PST), the company is offering up to 70 percent off a range of fall fashion goodies; better still, because it hosts such an impressive roster of brands (Marc Jacobs! Joie! MiH!), you needn’t open 7 different tabs to hunt down deals on your favorites. There’s a ton to sift through, however, so we sent our intrepid editors in to do some of the heavy lifting for you. Scroll down for their top picks, and visit amazon.com to browse the complete selection.