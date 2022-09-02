The 30 Best Labor Day Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 71% Off

The final long weekend of summer has arrived and there's no better way to celebrate than with a little online shopping. Out of all the Labor Day sales happening over the next few days, Amazon's discount section is a good place to start. You'll find everything from clothes to skincare products to home decor going for up to 71 percent off.

Since it can feel overwhelming to sort through thousands of products, we narrowed it down to the 30 best fashion, beauty, and home deals, starting at $6. The list includes discounts from brands like Adidas, Staud, Tory Burch, Maybelline, and Casper — just to name a few. Keep scrolling to check out our 30 can't-miss fashion, beauty, and home picks from Amazon's Labor Day sale.

Best Labor Day Fashion Deals:

Whether you're looking for a new fall jacket, pair of comfy sneakers, or designer handbag, you'll find it in Amazon's fashion sale section.

If your fall wardrobe is full of black and gray outerwear, take this opportunity to get a statement jacket for less. The Daily Ritual Mock-Neck Short Puffer Jacket comes in 13 colors and patterns and sizes XS through XXL. It has elastic around the waist and cuffs, two side pockets, and a zipper closure. Not to mention, it's on sale for $19 — 71 percent off the original price. Wear it with a lightweight sweater, jeans, and ankle boots for an instantly elevated look.

For shoes, allow us to suggest these retro-inspired Adidas sneakers that are on sale for just $38. These athletic kicks are mostly neutral-toned with pops of orange, making them the perfect complement for understated fall outfits. They have cushioned insoles and textured rubber outsoles to prevent you from slipping if unpredictable transitional weather comes your way.

Finishing off in the accessories section, this Staud canvas handbag is going for 30 percent off. The navy purse has a leather-wrapped top handle, trim, and removable crossbody strap, plus a drawstring closure and interior zippered pocket. Since it combines a summery fabric with a fall color palette, this purse will easily take you through the seasons.

Best Labor Day Beauty Deals:

Amazon's Labor Day beauty sale includes skincare, makeup, and hair products from brands like Haus Laboratories, Maybelline, and StriVectin, starting at $6.

Starting off with the best-selling hair elastics on Amazon, the Kitsch spiral ties are going for $6. The pack includes eight hair ties in four colors, and they're all made of smooth plastic. They have a spiral design that prevents creases in your hair and reduces ponytail-induced headaches. Plus, they're completely waterproof and stretch to fit comfortably on most wrists, so they're ready to go when you need them.

Another popular haircare item, this hair-growth shampoo and conditioner duo from Not Your Mother's is on sale for 46 percent off. The products are effective for all different hair types, including curly, coarse, straight, and fine locks, and they're free of parabens and sulfates. Use these formulas to gently cleanse your hair while protecting against breakage and shedding.

And in the makeup department, the incredibly popular Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara is on sale for $9 with an on-site coupon. It comes with a flexible brush that bends to cover every single lash in the volumizing product. The washable mascara is also formulated with bamboo extract and lengthening fibers for a long, lightweight feel that doesn't flake or smudge off.

Best Labor Day Home Deals:

Now that you've updated your wardrobe and treated yourself to new beauty products, it's time to shop Amazon's Labor Day home sale.

A simple way to refresh your home is with a new candle, and this Nest three-wick one is a customer favorite. The 21.2-ounce candle is made with premium wax that has a 50- to 60-hour burn time. Plus, it comes in a beautiful glass jar that will look great in the bathroom, kitchen, or even on a side table.

Use the Labor Day sale as an opportunity to buy big-ticket items for less, like the iRobot Roomba i3+EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for 27 percent off. This smart robot vacuum takes notes of the curves and obstacles of each room, allowing you to schedule cleans in each space without worrying about bumps and damage. And once it's done, it'll return to the base and empty its contents into an enclosed bag that can hold dust and dirt for up to two months.

Another investment piece, the Casper Sleep Element Queen Mattress is on sale for $70 less. It combines both softness and support, as it has a memory foam top layer with air vents for temperature regulation and a durable base foam layer to prevent you from sinking into the mattress. And no matter what size you're looking for, all the standard options of this Casper mattress are also on sale.

