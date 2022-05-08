Amazon Just Added New Summer Fashion to Its Internet Famous Section — and Everything Is Less Than $70
These days, the easiest way to stay on top of the latest fashion trends is to scroll through Instagram and TikTok. Influencers and celebrities alike are constantly showing off their newest finds, whether that's a shockingly affordable mesh corset top or a silky pink dress. But if browsing social media isn't your thing (or if you're not using it to shop), Amazon created a convenient solution: its Internet Famous section.
Amazon hand-picks the best of viral fashion, beauty, and home products to display in the storefront, making it easy for you to shop all the buzziest items in one place. Each department is constantly being updated with new pieces, and right now, the fashion section has all the cute and affordable clothes, shoes, and accessories you need for summer.
Shop 12 Internet-Famous Fashion Picks on Amazon:
- Ash's Choice 14K-Gold-Plated Twisted Hoop Earrings, $13
- Vanlinker Rectangle Sunglasses, $15
- Kamissy Crewneck Ribbed Cropped Tank Top, $15
- Suuksess Cross-Front Biker Shorts With Pockets, $17
- Lyaner Floral Print Satin Mini Skirt, $20
- Toplook Seamless Two-Piece Workout Set, $30
- Herald Convertible Bag, $30
- Lyaner One-Shoulder Ruched Mini Dress, $35
- Imily Bela Tie-Strap Floral Print Maxi Dress, $39
- BTFBM One-Shoulder Smocked Floral Print Maxi Dress, $41
- Dream Pairs Clear Studded Rhinestone Heels, $47 (Originally $50)
- Chinese Laundry Yippy Heeled Sandal, $70
If you buy one thing off of this list, make it the Kamissy Cropped Tank Top. Available in 25 colors, the ribbed, high-neckline tank is made from 100 percent cotton and is a staple piece for summer. In a TikTok video with 186,000 views, user @loganraehill said the top gives her "model off-duty" vibes, which makes sense since Hailey Bieber recently wore a similar one. The best part? It's only $15.
To wear with your new tank top this summer, grab the Lyaner Satin Mini Skirt that comes in 21 colors and patterns. The skirt has an A-line silhouette, and it's fully lined with a zipper closure up the back. As TikTok creator @livingcasuallygolden captioned their video trying on the skirt, "All I have to say is I'm obsessed." And if you do end up wearing it with the tank top above, that's an entire outfit for a mere $35.
When it comes to accessories, you can't go wrong with the Herald Convertible Bag, which can be worn as a crossbody or shoulder bag with multiple strap options. For $30, you'll get six pieces: a medium-sized bag, a smaller bag, a coin purse, an adjustable crossbody strap, a chain shoulder strap, and a faux leather shoulder strap. One shopper called it "fashionable and versatile," adding that they've received compliments on the bag from the same people multiple times, since they didn't know it was the same purse worn a different way.
And for shoes, the Chinese Laundry Yippy Heeled Sandals are as summer-ready as it gets. The 3-inch heels have two vinyl straps across the top, one with a buckle detail. They come in pastel shades, like lilac and pink, as well as neutrals, like black and beige. According to one reviewer, who called the shoes "surprisingly comfortable," the block heels make these "easier to walk in."
For more of social media's favorite fashion finds, plus beauty products and home goods, check out Amazon's entire Internet Famous storefront here.