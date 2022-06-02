Amazon's Secret Floral Storefront Features Flowy Summer Dresses for Every Occasion
When it comes to summer fashion, there's nothing quite as mood-boosting or comfortable to wear as pretty floral dresses. But with the mass number of them on the market, it can be hard to narrow down the ones that'll suit your taste and fit comfortably on your body. Thanks to a secret Amazon storefront full of pretty floral prints, though, finding the best ones for you is now a whole lot easier.
The section is filled with beautiful floral dresses that come in many color patterns, styles, and sizes. No matter whether you're looking for more formal wedding guest dresses or casual styles to wear every day, this storefront has something for every occasion — starting at just $20.
Shop 12 Floral Summer Dresses for Every Occasion on Amazon:
- The Drop Women's Kimi Ruffled Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress, $70
- Minkpink Women's Irwin Mini Dress, $97 (Originally $139)
- Free People Women's She's a Waterfall Maxi Dress, $70–$128
- For Love & Lemons Women's Paulina Mini Dress, $165 (Originally $220)
- BB Dakota Women's Big Flirt Energy Dress, $40–$53
- BB Dakota Women's Puffer Than You Dress, $62–$90
- Velvet by Graham & Spencer Velvet Women's Ivy Dress, $178–$185
- ASTR the label Women's Wendy Dress, $59 (Originally $118)
- Minkpink Women's Surrey Mini Dress, $104 (Originally $139)
- English Factory Women's Floral Smocked Mini Dress, $45 (Originally $90)
- Paige Women's Tevin Maxi Dress, $110–$258
- For Love & Lemons Women's Felicia Midi Dress, $238
If you're looking for something on the casual side, consider the Kimi Ruffled Shoulder Midi Dress from The Drop. This midi dress has cute ruffled straps, a square neckline, and a flared bottom — perfect for beach days or farmers market visits. It also comes in several other colors and patterns and in sizes XXS to 5X.
Image: 053122-the-drop-womens-kimi-ruffled-shoulder-smocked-midi-dress-embed.jpg
Shop now: $70; amazon.com
For a dress better suited for a wedding, you'll want to check out this Minkpink Irwin Mini Dress. Its quality cotton eyelet fabric, beautiful floral design, and elastic waistband with an added bow make it a great choice for the occasion. Plus, the dress' midi sleeves, square neckline, and mini length will keep you cool on those extra hot summer days.
Image: 053122-minkpink-womens-irwin-mini-dress-embed.jpg
Shop now: $97 (Originally $139); amazon.com
No summer wardrobe is complete without a good maxi dress, and this one from Free People is a chic pick. It has a flattering A-line silhouette complete with a deep v-neckline, flutter sleeves, and a ruffled hem. Imagine it paired with either sandals and a jean jacket or cowboy boots and a leather jacket for an adorable summer outfit.
Image: 053122-free-people-womens-shes-a-waterfall-maxi-dress-embed.jpg
Shop now: $70–$128; amazon.com
For nights out on the town, you'll definitely want this mini dress from For Love & Lemons. It has a beautiful pink, purple, and green floral design, skinny shoulder straps, and a lace-up back — perfect for GNOs or vacation evenings. Plus, it comes in sizes XS to 1X.
Image: 053122-for-love-lemons-womens-paulina-mini-dress-embed.jpg
Named accordingly, this Big Flirt Energy Dress by BB Dakota makes the perfect summer date night dress. It has a ruched hem, tie waistline, and surplice neckline, which make it romantic without being too revealing. Plus, it's 100 percent cotton, making it breathable for the summer heat and easy to clean.
Image: 053122-bb-dakota-womens-big-flirt-energy-dress-embed.jpg
For more floral summer fashion essentials including tops, skirts, and shorts, check out Amazon's Pretty Floral Prints storefront.