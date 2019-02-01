Your Complete Guide to Finding the Best Fashion on Amazon
While we all know Amazon as a mecca for home and tech products, the retailer is actually one of the best places to shop designer brands. (Yes, we’re serious.) In addition to its Shopbop storefront, which is home to dozens of popular lines, there are even more fashionable finds to discover throughout the site, like Marc Jacobs bags and Salvatore Ferragamo flats.
What’s more, there’s plenty of affordable fashion to snap up through Amazon’s many private-label brands like Lark & Ro, Ella Moon, Mae, and Daily Ritual, which are sold exclusively on the site. You can even order yourself a season’s worth of new clothing, accessories, and shoes (three to eight pieces), and try them all on for free for seven days thanks to its Prime Wardrobe program.
Whether you’re looking for unique gifts, new basics for your wardrobe, or just trying to make the most of your Prime membership, there are plenty of ways to get your shopping fix with Amazon fashion — starting with these 15 luxe brands. And non-Prime members, be sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial, so you get access to the free and fast shipping, too.
Rachel Zoe
Shop shoes, cocktail dresses, blouses, and more all designed by the stylist of the stars. Rachel Zoe’s Amazon collection is beyond major, and here’s the best part: Almost everything — including this one-shoulder ”Ivy” dress — comes with two-day Prime shipping.
To buy: Rachel Zoe Women’s Ivy Dress; $124-$345, amazon.com.
Rebecca Minkoff
Give your accessories collection a refresh with a beautiful new bag from Rebecca Minkoff. Go for something bright and bold, like this neon yellow cross-body bag, or opt for something you’ll wear for years to come, like this floral applique number.
To buy: Rebecca Minkoff Floral Applique Love Crossbody, $325, amazon.com.
Milly
Discover fresh finds that work for the office, casual weekend plans, and everything in between with Milly’s diverse assortment. You’ll find a million ways to wear this metallic relaxed fit boyfriend blazer along with the rest of the brand’s versatile pieces.
To buy: Milly Women’s Metallic Laminated Relaxed Fit Boyfriend Blazer, $495, amazon.com.
Marc Jacobs
Say hello to accessories galore! Marc Jacobs finds include everything from shoes and watches to perfume and sunnies. This snapshot DTM camera bag is just one of many handbags from the designer featured on the retailer.
To buy: Marc Jacobs Women’s Snapshot DTM Camera Bag, $295, amazon.com
Diane Von Furstenberg
The inventor of the wrap dress offers her iconic piece in this pretty palm print floor-length version, plus so much more. Get your DVF fix by browsing her latest accessories, dresses, shoes, coats, and more offered on Amazon.
To buy: Diane Von Furstenberg Floor Length Wrap Dress, $298, amazon.com.
SJP
Sex and the City fans, Sarah Jessica Parker’s shoe line has your name written all over it. You’ll find plenty of Carrie-approved styles, like these sparkly ”Apthorp” ankle boots.
To buy: SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Women’s Apthorp Ankle Boot, $167-$295, amazon.com.
Kate Spade
Kate Spade New York dishes out its punchy, playful aesthetic in handbags, shoes, accessories, and clothing on Amazon. Browse the brand’s selection of styles for fun gifts and timeless bags like its ”Margaux” satchel.
To buy: Kate Spade New York Women’s Margaux Small Satchel, $298, amazon.com.
Mara Hoffman
Give Mara Hoffman a quick Amazon search and you’ll find plenty of fun and feminine dresses (and colorful swimwear!) to stock your closet. This black and white plaid long sleeve “Paula” dress is just the thing to wear on your next holiday, or as a transition piece when the temperatures start to rise.
To buy: Mara Hoffman Women’s Black and White Plaid Long Sleeve Paula Dress, $211-$336, amazon.com.
Rag & Bone/Jean
This laid-back line from Rag & Bone features everything you love about the brand in casual styles and pieces. Think lots of denim, tees, comfy knits, and more staples you’ll live in, including these ankle-length, slim boyfriend jeans.
To buy: Ankle Dre Slim BF Jeans, $175, amazon.com.
Stuart Weitzman
Sexy shoes — including these block heel microsuede over-the-knee boots — are just a click away thanks to the selection of styles from Stuart Weitzman.
To buy: Block Heel Microsuede Slim Fit Over the Knee Boots, $100, amazon.com
Vince
Head to Amazon to fill your cart with modern and minimalist wardrobe staples from Vince. You simply can’t go wrong with their basic band collar blouse featured in this silky adobe red fabric.
To buy: Vince Women’s Band Collar Blouse, $295, amazon.com.
Tory Burch
Classic, ladylike accessories featuring the brand’s iconic logo make up the majority of Tory Burch’s assortment — case in point, this stunning sand-colored Kira tote. Shop ballet flats, roomy totes, versatile jewelry, sleek eyewear, and more. You can also pick up workout pieces, loungewear, and casual finds from her Tory Sport line, which is also available on the retailer.
To buy: Tory Burch Kira Tote, $399, amazon.com.
Salvatore Ferragamo
Timepieces, handbags, jewelry, and more luxury accessories await you thanks to Salvatore Ferragamo’s collection. Add a pair of the designer’s shoes — like these Varina flats — to your wardrobe, and you can consider it an investment for life.
To buy: Salvatore Ferragamo Women’s Varina Flats, $420-$695, amazon.com.
Rebecca Taylor
Add some ethereal vibes to your wardrobe with Rebecca Taylor’s latest pieces, including ruffle-covered blouses, floral prints, dramatic tops, and ultra feminine, romantic dresses like this lacey tank dress.
To buy: Rebecca Taylor Women’s Lace Tank Dress, $228-$480, amazon.com.
J Brand Jeans
Stock your denim collection with skinny jeans, casual boyfriend styles, or retro-inspired flares like these Lovestory Flare Jeans.
To buy: J Brand Women’s Lovestory Flare Jeans, $228, amazon.com.