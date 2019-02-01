Your Complete Guide to Finding the Best Fashion on Amazon

While we all know Amazon as a mecca for home and tech products, the retailer is actually one of the best places to shop designer brands. (Yes, we’re serious.) In addition to its Shopbop storefront, which is home to dozens of popular lines, there are even more fashionable finds to discover throughout the site, like Marc Jacobs bags and Salvatore Ferragamo flats.

What’s more, there’s plenty of affordable fashion to snap up through Amazon’s many private-label brands like Lark & Ro, Ella Moon, Mae, and Daily Ritual, which are sold exclusively on the site. You can even order yourself a season’s worth of new clothing, accessories, and shoes (three to eight pieces), and try them all on for free for seven days thanks to its Prime Wardrobe program.

Whether you’re looking for unique gifts, new basics for your wardrobe, or just trying to make the most of your Prime membership, there are plenty of ways to get your shopping fix with Amazon fashion — starting with these 15 luxe brands. And non-Prime members, be sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial, so you get access to the free and fast shipping, too.