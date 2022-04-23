12 Amazon Fashion, Beauty, and Home Finds Shoppers Are Giving High Praise This Spring
There's just something about the first warm days of spring that gives me a serotonin boost. Especially after a long, cold winter in the midst of a pandemic, sunny weather is just the thing I need. And, of course, there's no better way to celebrate the spirit of spring than with a little shopping. Luckily, Amazon curated a list of shoppers' current fashion, beauty, and home faves, and I found 12 incredible pieces for under $40.
Starting off with fashion, more than 26,000 Amazon shoppers have given the Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Patterned Leggings a five-star rating, and they come in 23 whimsical patterns. You can pair the leggings with this popular cropped tank top that one reviewer called a "perfect staple shirt." Finish off the springy look with these $14 rectangular sunglasses and a retro-inspired JW Pei shoulder bag.
Moving on to beauty, the list includes celeb-approved products, like Kendall Jenner's go-to Laneige lip mask and her sister Kim Kardashian's healthy hair secret, aka Olaplex No. 3 Repairing Treatment. Shoppers are also raving about this Stila liquid lipstick that "doesn't budge all day" and this L'Occitane hand cream that'll leave your skin feeling "soft and silky."
Finishing off with spring home decor finds, the Chesapeake Bay Candle is an easy and affordable way to liven up your space with a fresh scent. You could also add this set of three potted artificial succulents to your home for some worry-free greenery. Plus, many Amazon customers are upping their at-home coffee game with these insulated glass mugs that are 40 percent off and the Bodum Pour-Over Coffee Maker, which can be placed in the fridge overnight to make iced coffee, per a reviewer.
These Amazon finds are all going for under $40, making them the perfect way to welcome in spring and summer for less. Below, you'll find all 12 customer-loved fashion, beauty, and home items to grab on Amazon this season.
Shop Spring Fashion Finds:
- Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses, $13
- Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Patterned Leggings, $18 with coupon (Originally $30)
- Missactiver Cropped Tank Top, $13 (Originally $15)
- JW Pei Eva Shoulder Handbag, $39
Shop Spring Beauty Finds:
Shop Spring Home Finds:
- Chesapeake Bay Scented Candle, $12
- JoyJolt Set of Two Double-Wall-Insulated Glass Espresso Mugs, $14 (Originally $24)
- Mingfuxin Set of Three Artificial Succulents Plants, $19 with coupon (Originally $21)
- Bodum Pour-Over Coffee Maker With Permanent Filter, $22 (Originally $28)