Amazon's Most Popular Activewear Brands Have (Finally) Launched Exercise Dresses
At this point, you've probably been lured in by the exercise dress phenomenon. Brands like Outdoor Voices and Halara have popularized the activewear style over the last few years, and now tons of retailers from Old Navy to Abercrombie carry them. Amazon was one place that had been lacking exercise dresses — which I noticed because I just happen to be on the site 24/7. However, if you've been waiting for that affordable Amazon exercise dress, there's good news: The retailer's most popular activewear brands have finally added them to their lineups.
By "Amazon's most popular activewear brands," I'm referring to three clothing brands that may seem like they're under-the-radar, but have tens of thousands of reviews: Ewedoos, Iuga, and Baleaf. These brands are best-known for their leggings; Iuga has more than 45,000 five-star ratings on its most popular pair alone. All three appear to have launched their exercise dresses between late last year and early this year — and they're all under $45. The price point is a huge difference compared to others on the market that can cost upward of $100.
Ewedoos Exercise Dress With Built-In Bra
Ewedoos sent me their exercise dress to test out, and I really love it. It's thick, comfortable, and molds to my body nicely; it accentuates my waist and flatters my chest. I sometimes have trouble squeezing into activewear, but the Ewedoos dress was super easy to slip on, which I appreciated. The built-in romper has removable bra padding and two deep side pockets on the shorts. It's available in six colors and sizes XS to 2XL. I'd say this dress is the one to watch — it's quickly become Amazon's best-selling activewear dress.
Baleaf Tennis Dress With Shorts
Baleaf actually has a couple of different exercise dress styles to choose from, including a golf dress, tennis dress, and options with fun details like cutouts. One of its latest launches is the Tennis Dress With Shorts that has contrasting mesh details on the neckline, back, and waistline. The dress comes in five colors and has detachable shorts, so you can wear it with or without them. One customer said it has a "great fit and color," but mentioned it's a bit snug and recommended sizing up.
Iuga Tennis Dress With Built-In Bra
Iuga's exercise dress looks pretty similar to the one from Ewedoos but is available in slightly different colors. It has the same built-in romper with shorts and removable bra padding, as well as crossback straps. Iuga's dress is currently the fourth best-selling activewear dress thanks to 79 percent of shoppers who have left it a five-star rating. One customer said it has "many similar features" to their Outdoor Voices dress, while another said it's a "great dupe" for Abercrombie's Mini Traveler Dress.
