5 Spring-Ready Easter Dresses From Amazon That Will Arrive in Time for the Holiday

The Drop Ilana Sleeveless Wide-Hem Poplin Maxi Dress

Finishing off with a maxi dress option, this sleeveless poplin dress from The Drop comes in three neutral shades. It has a simple straight-down silhouette with one tier in the skirt, two side pockets, and a button closure on the back. One reviewer said it's "very well made and worth every penny," while a second person said it's "perfect for summer." You can choose from sizes XXS through 5X.

Shop now: $60; amazon.com