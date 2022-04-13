5 Spring-Ready Easter Dresses From Amazon That Will Arrive in Time for the Holiday
These days, it feels like holiday weekends are sneaking up on us left and right; if you also can't believe that Easter is this weekend, you're not alone. But thanks to Amazon Prime, there's still time to get a new dress before the holiday arrives. As long as you're a Prime member (or signed up for a free 30-day trial), you can take advantage of quick, two-day shipping.
To make your shopping experience as easy as possible, we rounded up five springy dress options, each available in various colors and silhouettes. And the best part is that they're all going for $60 or less. Keep scrolling through to check out our last-minute Easter dress picks before it's too late.
- Prettygarden Short-Sleeve Floral-Print Mini Dress, $27 with coupon (Originally $29)
- Bequemer Laden Long-Sleeve Square-Neck Tiered Mini Dress, $32
- Allegra K Sleeveless Floral Smocked-Waist Tiered Chiffon Mini Dress, $36
- Fessceruna Ruffle-Sleeve Layered Flowy Mini Dress, $44
- The Drop Ilana Sleeveless Wide-Hem Poplin Maxi Dress, $60
Prettygarden Short-Sleeve Floral-Print Mini Dress
If you're looking for a classic floral option, go with the Prettygarden Short-Sleeve Mini Dress that's on sale for just $27. Available in four color combinations, the dress has a V-neckline, ruffled cap sleeves, an elastic waist, and ruffles on the skirt. According to one shopper, the length is perfect — "not too short nor too long." Another reviewer confirmed that the V-neck is "not too deep" and "flattering."
Bequemer Laden Long-Sleeve Square-Neck Tiered Mini Dress
For a long-sleeve style moment, check out the Bequemer Laden Square-Neck Tiered Mini Dress. It's made from 100 percent polyester with a shirred bodice and cuffs, puff sleeves, and three sheer tiers in the skirt with a lining underneath. The dress comes in seven colors and patterns, including traditional white. A shopper said it's "lightweight and flowy," adding that they can "throw this on and be out the door in minutes."
Allegra K Sleeveless Floral Smocked-Waist Tiered Chiffon Mini Dress
Another floral option, the Allegra K Sleeveless Tiered Mini is the sophisticated dress of our dreams. It has a high neckline with functional buttons down the front, an elastic waistband, and a ruffled hemline. Plus, a reviewer said it's "very flattering, and the quality is excellent." The dress comes in 10 colorways, and each option can easily be dressed up or down. Throw it on with a pair of flat sandals and a denim jacket to keep it low key, or dress it up with heels and hoop earrings.
Fessceruna Ruffle-Sleeve Layered Flowy Mini Dress
If patterns aren't your thing, opt for the Fessceruna Ruffle-Sleeve Mini Dress, which comes in seven solid colors. It's made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester and spandex with ruffled cap sleeves, a shirred bodice, and two ruffles in the skirt. One shopper, who wears a size 44DD bra, said the dress is "perfect for big-chested women."
The Drop Ilana Sleeveless Wide-Hem Poplin Maxi Dress
Finishing off with a maxi dress option, this sleeveless poplin dress from The Drop comes in three neutral shades. It has a simple straight-down silhouette with one tier in the skirt, two side pockets, and a button closure on the back. One reviewer said it's "very well made and worth every penny," while a second person said it's "perfect for summer." You can choose from sizes XXS through 5X.
