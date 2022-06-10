Amazon's New Designer Fashion Edit Is Full of Summer Styles From Brands Like Staud, Sam Edelman, and Frame
There's no question that Amazon is one of the best places on the internet to find affordable fashion. But the retailer is also a hub for all your favorite premium designers, which means you can get brand-name pieces and benefit from two-day Prime shipping. This season, Amazon curated a section of trendy summer fashion from its most popular high-end brands.
The designer summer fashion edit includes clothes, shoes, and accessories from labels like Staud, Free People, and Sam Edelman. Whether you're shopping for a beach vacation, casual days at home, or upcoming formal events, you'll find just what you need in Amazon's premium brands summer fashion curation, below:
- Free People Kitty Tie-Front Tee, $68
- Shashi Marbella Drop Earrings, $78
- Wayf O.O.O. Halter Tiered Maxi Dress, $99
- English Factory Colorblock Dress, $110
- Sam Edelman Josselyn Heeled Sandals, $119 with coupon (Originally $180)
- Sam Edelman Bay Perla Slides, $140
- Mar Y Sol Hadley Tote, $159
- Staud Bean Convertible Bag, $195
- Frame Elastic-Waist Denim Shorts, $198
- Staud Raffia Tommy Beaded Bag, $395
Starting off with a wardrobe must-have, the Free People Kitty Tie-Front Tee is the perfect combination of a comfortable T-shirt and an elevated blouse. It's made from 100 percent cotton and has short puff sleeves, three tie closures down the front, and a cropped shape. You can wear this top casually with a pair of denim cutoffs and sneakers or dress it up with a mini skirt and heeled sandals. Choose from two colors — black and white — and sizes XS through XL.
For any weddings or formal occasions you have coming up, the Wayf O.O.O. Halter Tiered Maxi Dress is a great under-$100 option. It comes in a beautiful red and pink floral print and has a halter neckline with a structured U-shaped notch on the front, elastic panel on the back, and ruffled tiers in the skirt. Since the dress speaks for itself, style it with simple beige or clear heels and dainty gold jewelry.
If you want to spice up your sandal game this summer, consider grabbing these Sam Edelman slides. They have woven raffia soles and pearls all along the upper straps, making them slightly dressier than your everyday slides. Especially if you don't like wearing heels, these embellished sandals are a great option to have in your wardrobe to wear with formal skirts and dresses.
And for a purse, the Staud Raffia Tommy Beaded Bag effortlessly blends two of the season's hottest trends: shoulder bags and woven designs. It has a neutral background with an orange floral print, and is designed with a foldover flap and magnetic snap closure. This is the perfect summer handbag to add a pop of color and whimsy to your neutral outfits.
Instead of spending hours scrolling through endless pages of warm-weather clothes, rely on Amazon's designer summer fashion edit and treat yourself to a new piece or two.
