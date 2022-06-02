Credit: Courtesy/InStyle

Amazon's Designer Outlet Just Launched a Massive Summer Sale on Dresses and Swimsuits

Prices start at just $29.
By Christina Butan Jun 01, 2022 @ 11:00 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Amazon's premium outlet is always a good spot to find a deal on that one designer brand you've held back on purchasing. The outlet was full of steals during its Memorial Day sale, and the seasonal discounts continue with the official start of summer just weeks away. Right now, the outlet is full of markdowns on dresses and swimsuits from brands like For Love & Lemons, BB Dakota, Agua Bendita, and Faithfull the Brand. 

Below, shop the 13 best Amazon designer outlet deals out of hundreds of markdowns, starting at $29:

Practically all the dresses on sale in the outlet have trendy details like ruffles, balloon sleeves, smocked bodices, gingham and floral prints, cutouts, and more. Some of our favorite deals are from BB Dakota, which is worn by celebs like Vanessa Hudgens and Camila Mendes (it's even graced Beyoncé and Britney Spears). Most of its dresses are currently $50 and under, including this cute Picnic Vibes dress that, well, really does give out major picnic vibes, this comfy nightgown dress that's way cheaper than similar high-end options, and this sweet pink Your Always mini that's perfect for date nights.

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $47 (Originally $79); amazon.com

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $47 (Originally $79); amazon.com

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $50 (Originally $99); amazon.com

When it comes to swimwear, Faithfull the Brand is offering some deep discounts. You can snag the brand's Isa bikini top and Isle bottoms for just $29 each, or a fun gingham one-piece for 50 percent off. If you have a little more room in your budget, there are also several swim options on sale from Agua Bendita in the Amazon outlet, which has celeb fans like Miranda Kerr, Chrissy Teigen, and Kate Bosworth on its roster. This black one-piece has a sexy lace-up backside and is 20 percent off.

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $29 (Originally $95); amazon.com

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now:  $90 (Originally $179); amazon.com

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $128 (Originally $160); amazon.com

Whatever you're eyeing, you'll want to buy it quickly — most clothing in Amazon's designer outlet has limited stock, which means there are only a few pieces available at a time. Shop more summer deals in the outlet, here.

© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com