These $15 Leggings Are Amazon's Best Kept Fashion Secret

Much like the most shocking celebrity scandals, affordable-yet-cute fashion finds don’t stay secret long. At some point, the juicy details are spilled, and soon, everyone from your mom to your best friend is showing up with the same bathing suit or puffer coat. That’s sort of how word of the best ever Amazon leggings began spreading around the InStyle office. One editor excitedly whispered to another about her recent purchase, and within weeks, at least three different employees were proud owners of this wear-everywhere stirrup option.

Considering there aren’t many reviews on Daily Ritual's Stirrup Ponte Legging, it’s reasonable to ask “Um, OK, cool … but what exactly makes these leggings so special?”

First of all, we need to talk about that stirrup. It’s actually how the OG InStyle leggings connoisseur beauty editor Dianna Mazzone came across them, when she realized her go-to fast fashion stores didn’t sell something similar. This particular style has been popping up for a few years now, ever since '90s redux hit its peak, with brands like Burberry, Balenciaga, and Fendi hopping on board the stirrup legging trend. Gucci included a few pairs in its Pre-Fall 2017 collection — and continues to sell them for upwards of $2,000 — while Victoria Beckham has slipped her own $1,160 design over stilettos numerous time. But more affordable brands were seriously lacking, and this Amazon find couldn’t have come at a more perfect time.

Not only does that little foot loop look chic with a pair of heels and serve as a practical solution when tucking these babies into boots, it’s also a nice peek-a-boo detail when worn with flats. In other words, these leggings work with almost every type of shoe, while giving your look a nice ‘90s-inspired twist.

Aside from the timeliness of this style, we love the fact that they come in a wide variety of sizes and lengths (lengths!), ranging all the way from XS Short to XXL Long, and that there are three different classic color options to choose from: black, burgundy, and charcoal. The material is thick enough to keep your underwear from making an unwanted appearance, while the waistband acts a bit like shapewear — InStyle colleagues said it “holds you in” and “makes you feel secure” were terms used by fans when describing it.

Still, the best part about this top secret Amazon score? The Amazon price tag, which has the Daily Ritual item ringing in at $15 to $22, depending on color choice. Following in the footsteps of the Amazon winter coat and viral one-piece swimsuit, these leggings are another quality closet staple that won’t deplete your bank account. And with Prime shipping, a pair can get to your door in a flash.

There are plenty of ways to wear leggings these days (the celebrity inspiration alone is endless), and this top-notch style is still hush-hush enough that all of the sizes are available — although, that may not be the case for long.

