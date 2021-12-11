I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Loving From My Winter Clothing Haul
Every time winter rolls around, I am somehow underprepared. Either my must-have essentials from the last season go missing (I mean, really, how does that happen?) or I realize that I'm overdue for replacing a number of things that don't fit anymore or are super old, like that one fleece I've been wearing since high school.
If you're running into similar problems and need things quickly, I recently did a clothing haul from Amazon to stock up on some new and old favorites, and I loved a majority of it. A lot of the items I got are basics like sweatshirts, layering pieces, and lounge sets, but I was super impressed with the quality and coziness of it all. I made very few returns thanks to Amazon Prime's ″try before you buy″ feature, which lets you try an item for free for up to seven days. If you like it and don't return it during that time frame, you get charged for the amount, and if you don't, you can return it free of charge.
Here are 10 things I've been wearing non-stop from my Amazon winter clothing haul:
- Hanes EcoSmart Sweatshirt, $11 (Originally $22)
- Amazon Essentials Cotton High-Cut Bikini Panty, 6 Pack, $14
- Mangopop Scoop Neck Long Sleeve Stretchy Bodysuit, $18 (Originally $25)
- Ewedoos Fleece Lined Leggings with Pockets, $30 (Originally $40)
- The Drop Catalina Sweater Bralette, $30
- Merokeety Henley Knit Lounge Set, $32 with coupon (Originally $46)
- The Drop Dina Fleece Elastic Hem Sweatpant, $45
- Goodthreads Oversized Shaker Stitch Cardigan, $45
- Ugg Faux Shearling Earmuff, $65
- Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Boot, $140
Hanes EcoSmart Sweatshirt
I have to admit that I fully got this Hanes sweatshirt expecting not to like it. It's the site's best-selling sweatshirt with over 83,000 five-star ratings, and it only costs $11, so it seemed a little too good to be true. But, all those shoppers did not lead me astray — I actually love it. My favorite thing about it is that it's warm without being overbearing, unlike a lot of other sweatshirts that I end up sweating in despite the freezing temps outside. It's also surprisingly stylish, and looks really great tucked in and accessorized with a few necklaces.
Ewedoos Fleece Lined Leggings with Pockets
These Ewedoos fleece lined leggings are hands down my favorite winter pants. I bought two pairs last year and literally lived in them (seriously, I don't think I put on a pair of jeans once). Unfortunately I do find that they run a tad small, and after accidentally putting them in the dryer, they just weren't comfortable anymore. So I got two fresh pairs in a size up, and I couldn't be happier. Also, they're on sale right now, so it's a great time to add them to your cart.
The Drop Catalina Sweater Bralette
This was a spontaneous purchase during Black Friday, and I'm so glad I got it. I've really been wanting a sweater tank top and this one from The Drop is super cute. It's really comfy and flattering, but it's not much of a "bralette," so if I wore it out, I'd put on an actual bra or bralette underneath. I also got the matching ribbed flare pants to make it a set, and I've just been trotting around the house in it #feelinmyself.
Mangopop Scoop Neck Long Sleeve Stretchy Bodysuit
Do not sleep on this bodysuit. Thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by Mangopop's wide array of bodysuits, and everything they say is true: They're form-flattering, nice enough to wear to the office, and great quality. This long-sleeved scoop neck option keeps me cozy when I wear it as a base layer, and if I get warm and need to shed some layers, it's attractive enough on its own. I'll definitely be stocking up on more. If you're between sizes, I do suggest sizing up for a more comfortable fit.
Ugg Faux Shearling Earmuff
Not to be dramatic, but I literally cannot be outside in the winter without earmuffs. I don't wear hats because I often clip my hair up, and I find that most of them slide off regardless, so I've been a loyal earmuff wearer since I was a tween. I usually wear those obnoxious fluffy ones, but I wanted a change this year, so I opted for Ugg's more stylish faux shearling earmuffs. They're honestly adorable and have a really good fit.
Merokeety Henley Knit Lounge Set
I was originally gifted this lounge set, but I loved it so much I bought another one; it's safe to say that the Merokeety henley knit set is officially my WFH-uniform this season. It's *so* comfortable and cute, and I actually wore the top out as part of my outfit once because I was so cozy that I couldn't be bothered to take it off. It comes in a lot of cute colors and is super giftable, too.
The Drop Dina Fleece Elastic Hem Sweatpant
If you need a warm and trendy pair of sweats, look no further than these tie-dye options from The Drop. Before I got these, I had been wearing the fleece shorts version for months and adored them so much I knew I had to have the sweatpants, too. They're really great if you just want to be comfy when you have guests over, and I totally recommend getting the matching sweatshirt to make it a set. They're true to size, but if you want the trendy oversized look that J.Lo approves of, size up.
Amazon Essentials Cotton High-Cut Bikini Panty
Okay, this was not necessarily a seasonal purchase, but I had to throw Amazon Essentials' high-cut underwear into my cart because so many people love them. This pack alone has 20,000 five-star ratings, while the regular cut version has another whopping 70,000. I will definitely be wearing them all winter (and stocking up on more); they're full coverage and fit well, and are just really darn comfy. If you need to overhaul your underwear drawer, this is a great place to start.
Goodthreads Oversized Shaker Stitch Cardigan
I like to call this my "grandma cardigan." This is my second Goodthreads Shaker Stitch cardigan because I completely wore out the first one from basically wearing it everyday during the stay-at-home portion of the pandemic. I'm keeping that one as my home sweater, and got this new one with the intention of wearing it out. It's extremely warm and feels like being wrapped up in your favorite blanket.
Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Boot
I did it — I finally purchased myself my first pair of Ugg boots, and I'm never looking back. I am enamored with these mini Ugg boots, and not just because supermodels make them look so good. They are super versatile and honestly work with any outfit — whether you're opting for leggings and a sweatshirt, or boyfriend jeans and a button down. They will truly warm your toes within seconds of slipping them on, and I love that I can use them as an indoor-outdoor shoe. Totally worth the investment.
