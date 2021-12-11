I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Loving From My Winter Clothing Haul

If you're running into similar problems and need things quickly, I recently did a clothing haul from Amazon to stock up on some new and old favorites, and I loved a majority of it. A lot of the items I got are basics like sweatshirts, layering pieces, and lounge sets, but I was super impressed with the quality and coziness of it all. I made very few returns thanks to Amazon Prime's ″try before you buy″ feature, which lets you try an item for free for up to seven days. If you like it and don't return it during that time frame, you get charged for the amount, and if you don't, you can return it free of charge.