Amazon’s Most Talked-About Coat Is Less Than $100 Today
This is the deal we’ve been waiting for all year.
The Black Friday deal we’ve been waiting for all year just broke digital ground. The Amazon Coat — yes, the one with over 7,000 pithy ratings, a cult following, and not one, but two Instagram accounts in its honor — is 30 percent off today.
When the Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket first entered the collective consciousness, it was, admittedly, priced slightly lower than the $140 it now goes for throughout the year. Despite the slight jump, one of the reasons the coat is so wildly popular is because of how reasonably priced it is. The challenge of finding an actually warm winter coat that’s also stylish for less than $300 is … no easy feat. At less than half that, the Amazon Coat is highway robbery. So when that price tag drops even further — say, below $100 — we, and everyone else in the know, start to scramble.
Today’s newly listed 30 percent off coupon, found on the Orolay coat product page, brings six of the 10 color options down to $98. The final four (the newly launched satin versions) are now $112, down from $160.
You know you’ve been thinking about it. Shop the coat that has even non-Amazon shoppers hitting ‘Buy Now’ for just $98.
Shop now: $98 (Originally $140); amazon.com
