This ‘Low-Maintenance’ Midi Dress Makes It Look Like You Tried Today

You know those days when you want to look put together, but you just can’t fathom the idea of wearing, well, much of anything? Amazon shoppers have found a solution for you. This button-front cotton midi dress from Amazon will make you feel like you’re ready to tackle the day without sacrificing comfort. Plus, it’s just $29.
Hundreds of customers have confessed their love for this summer dress, with many raving about its figure-flattering fit and soft-to-the-touch material. It comes in 19 different colors and patterns and ranges in size from S to XL. The buttons down the front of the dress actually open and close, and the straps are adjustable to allow for a perfect fit.
“I don't usually leave ratings, but this purchase definitely deserves 5 stars,” one reviewer wrote.
“The material is so soft, very flattering, and cuts right below my knees.”
One of the best parts of this dress is that you can throw it in your closet or fold it in your suitcase for a weekend getaway, and it will be good as new when you’re ready to wear it. “I was looking for a dress of this style in a low-maintenance material that doesn’t wrinkle easily — this is it!” a shopper said.
Reviewers of this dress come in all different shapes and sizes, from tall to petite, big-chested to smaller cups, and even pregnant, but the one thing they all share in common is how this dress makes them feel. “I can comfortably and confidently wear this dress in the knowledge that I look my best!” a reviewer wrote.
For those with bigger chests, shoppers recommend sizing up. “I’m 5'6", 200lbs, curvy and the medium was too tight in the chest,” one reviewer said. “Large is perfect.”
As long as you keep in mind the sizing feedback, you should find that the stylish midi fits exactly as expected. Take it from this reviewer: “I’ve never owned a dress that fit me more perfectly. Also, I was not expecting the material to be so soft. Perfect spring/summer dress!”
As you make plans for the rest of the summer, you can check finding a comfy-yet-cute outfit that’ll work for nearly all of them off your list. There’s nothing better than a fit-and-flare midi dress to make it look like you tried to get dressed today.