This Popular Leggings Brand Makes Comfy Shorts for Summer, Too 

We all have those days in the summer when we want to cozy up in a pair of sweats — perhaps more so this summer than ever — but it’s just too hot to wear thick pants. If only there was a warm-weather alternative that would allow you to comfortably relax without overheating. Luckily, popular leggings brand Baleaf created just that. The brand’s comfy shorts are perfect for all your summertime lounging needs, and they’re just $23.
Beloved by over 1,000 Amazon shoppers, these shorts will become your uniform for the next few months. They come in 13 different color options, have deep pockets on the sides, and range in size from XS to 3XL. If you’re looking for a snug fit, most reviewers recommend ordering true to size, but if you want a looser fit, order one size up.
“I love these shorts,” a reviewer said. “I’ve bought at least a dozen pairs over the past couple years, in an assortment of colors. They fit very nicely and the length is great — not too short and not too long. Also, the pocket holds my iPhone very securely.” Whether you’re out hanging with friends in a park or watching TV on the couch, pockets are always a plus so you can keep your belongings close by.
Plus, the shorts know where they belong. “These fit perfectly, and I love the deep pockets!” another customer wrote. “Doesn’t ride up on thighs and prevents chafing. I’ll be ordering more of these in all the colors!”
Other commenters raved about how well these shorts wear over time. “I ordered a size small exactly two years ago and have worn these shorts as a casual pair over the two years,” one happy shopper wrote. “Washed and dried many times. These shorts have stood the test of time and are still in great form.”
Making these shorts even better, they fit just right on all different shapes and sizes. “I have bought a few other shorts on Amazon, and none seem to fit. I am 5'9 and 170 lbs. The large fit great! I had enough room for my butt, which I usually struggle with in shorts. These are sooooooo comfortable, and I am buying more!!!” a reviewer wrote.
To make the next couple months of lounging at home or running errands more enjoyable, check out these super soft cotton and jersey shorts from Amazon. Take it from the thousand Amazon shoppers who raved about them and put away your sweatpants until the fall.