Thanks to This $40 Amazon Find, I Can Get Away With Wearing Sweats to Work

Last month, Amazon launched Amazon Aware, an in-house sustainable fashion, home, and beauty line, and these pants were part of that drop. As soon as I saw them, I knew I had to have them. They have piping down the front of the legs that mimic the creases in most dressy pants, plus two zippered pockets in the front and two slit pockets on the back. But, the best part is that they have an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, so they fit comfortably — like a pair of sweatpants. Plus, they're soft and stretchy thanks to double-knit ponte fabric made from renewable wood sources.