Thanks to This $40 Amazon Find, I Can Get Away With Wearing Sweats to Work
For me, the hardest part about going back to the office has been wearing "real" clothes again. I'm so used to working in leggings and a sweatshirt every day, so the transition to pants with buttons and zippers hasn't been easy. That's why I went on a hunt for comfortable work pants, and let me tell you, I found the perfect ones. The $40 Amazon Aware Pull-On Tapered Pants are sweatpants at their core, but easily pass for office-appropriate trousers.
Last month, Amazon launched Amazon Aware, an in-house sustainable fashion, home, and beauty line, and these pants were part of that drop. As soon as I saw them, I knew I had to have them. They have piping down the front of the legs that mimic the creases in most dressy pants, plus two zippered pockets in the front and two slit pockets on the back. But, the best part is that they have an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, so they fit comfortably — like a pair of sweatpants. Plus, they're soft and stretchy thanks to double-knit ponte fabric made from renewable wood sources.
These comfy pants come in four colors — black, brown, navy, and green — and sizes XXS through 7X. For work, I wear the tapered pants with a button-down top and a pair of sneakers, and no one can tell I'm practically wearing sweatpants. And on the weekends, I throw the pants on with a crewneck sweatshirt for a full-on athleisure look.
While the Amazon Aware pants only came out last month, they already have glowing reviews from shoppers. One person said the "fit and fabric are fabulous," adding that they're "very figure-flattering." A second shopper said they're "exceptionally well-made with quality stitch work." I couldn't agree more — for $40, you won't find higher-quality pants.
Now that these hybrid pants are in my life, I no longer have to suffer through eight hours while wearing uncomfortable work pants. I can simply pair my Amazon Aware sweats with a blouse and I'm perfectly dressed for the day ahead.
If I've convinced you that you need a pair of the Amazon Aware Pull-On Tapered Pants, you can shop more colors on Amazon, below.