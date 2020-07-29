Amazon Shoppers Love This Universally Flattering High-Waisted Bikini

We’ve officially entered the stage of summer where each day is hotter than the next, and the thought of doing anything besides laying out in a bathing suit seems preposterous. If your next few weeks are filled with trips to a nearby beach or pool, then you’ll want to wear a swimsuit that makes you feel like your best self.
This bikini from Amazon, complete with a bandeau top and high-waisted bottoms, will do just that. It provides full coverage in all the right places while still giving you that two-piece look. Plus, it’s under $30 for the set.
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given this bikini a five-star rating, with many raving about the compression of the bottoms and the supportive and stretchy top. It comes in 20 different colors and patterns, and it ranges in size from S to XL. The high-waisted bottoms fall right above the belly button, covering the lower stomach area, and the top includes removable pads and straps, so you can decide how you want to style it.
A smocked top like this works for both smaller-chested people looking to accentuate their natural shape and the bigger busted who want comfortable support for all their warm-weather activities.
“I LOVE this bathing suit!!!” a happy shopper wrote. “I am a little busty — I wear a size 36D/DD and the large fit me perfectly. It doesn’t fall down without the straps, the bottoms are high waisted and cover the part of my stomach I’m most insecure about. SO flattering. Great material, great bathing suit! Buy it! Buy it! Buy it!”
Another reviewer added: “I’m a D cup, and it’s hard to find strapless bikinis that work, but this one does!”
Shoppers also love the way these high-waisted bottoms conceal their lower stomach and give them the confidence to wear a two-piece swimsuit for a day by the water.
“I have a hard time finding high rise bottoms that I like on myself, but these were perfect,” a reviewer wrote. “They were full coverage but were not too modest at the same time.”
One commenter also pointed out that the floral and summery pattern options make this suit feel young and feminine without crossing over into kidswear territory. Many of the bottoms also include a ruffle around the waistband for an added flair.
Before the summer heat turns into a fall breeze, make sure to get your hands on this flattering bikini. Like the hundreds of Amazon shoppers obsessed with this suit, you’ll be adding more colors to your cart when you realize how great this two-piece makes you feel in your skin.