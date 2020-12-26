Amazon’s After-Christmas Sale Is Here and Full of Fashion, Beauty, and Home Goodies
It’s hard to believe Christmas is already over, and we’re about to begin a brand new year. What’s not hard to believe? Amazon is back with another round of major deals as part of its after-Christmas sale.
The Amazon after-Christmas sale includes everything from clothing and shoes, to skincare and home decor. For the cold months ahead, score the Core 10 Cloud Soft Ruffle Sleeve Crew Sweatshirt for just $28 and a pair of Z Supply joggers for $50. Or, bundle up in the S13 Kylie Down Puffer Jacket, on sale for $107, or hop on the “Amazon coat” trend and shop the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket for $140.
You can also get the best-selling Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes for just $45 (wear them with your new sweats). As one five-star reviewer wrote, they’re “so comfortable and didn’t even need breaking in.” If you’re looking for a fancier everyday shoe, check out these $110 Sorel Chelsea boots, made from smooth leather with elastic side panels.
In the beauty department, there are tons of popular skincare products on sale, including the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm for $44 and the Belei Triple-Peptide Eye Cream for just $15. The sale also includes hair styling tools, such as the Hot Tools One-Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer for $73 and the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium-Plated Ionic Straightening Iron for $70.
And for your home, you can score major discounts on cleaning devices, coffee makers, and decor. Some highlights include the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $100 off, the Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker for $120, and these silk pillowcases for just $6.
As this eventful year finally comes to a close, we could all use something to cheer us up and get us excited for what’s to come. If you ask us, there’s no better way to treat yourself than picking up something you’ve always wanted — especially in a great sale. Shop the best deals from the Amazon after-Christmas sale below before prices go back up.
Best After-Christmas Clothing Deals
- Lark & Ro Boucle Turtleneck Oversized Sweater, $32 (Originally $39)
- Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long-Sleeve V-Neck Cardigan, $20 (Originally $23)
- Core 10 Cloud Soft Ruffle Sleeve Crew Sweatshirt, $28 (Originally $32)
- Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette, $17 with coupon (Originally $28)
- Z Supply The Marled Jogger Pant, $50 (Originally $57)
- Adidas Originals 3-Stripes Leggings, $36 (Originally $40)
- Levi’s Wedgie Skinny Jeans, $43 (Originally $70)
- Levi’s Classic Straight Jeans, $40 (Originally $50)
- S13 Kylie Down Puffer Jacket, $107 (Originally $135)
- Orolay Thickened Down Jacket, $140 with coupon (Originally $247)
Best After-Christmas Shoe Deals
- Sperry Saltwater Boots, $69 (Originally $130)
- Lucky Brand Basel Ankle Boot, $60 (Originally $129)
- Sorel Classic Realtree Clog Camo Snow Boot, $170 (Originally $200)
- Sorel Ainsley Chelsea Boot, $110 (Originally $150)
- Kenneth Cole New York Levon Fashion Boot, $120 (Originally $240)
- Dr. Martens Combat Boot, $150 (Originally $160)
- Veja V-10 Sneakers, $143 (Originally $150)
- Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $45 (Originally $70)
- Adidas Grand Court Sneaker, $50 (Originally $65)
- Adidas Ultraboost 20 Running Shoe, $169 (Originally $180)
Best After-Christmas Beauty Deals
- Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash, $34 (Originally $49)
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, $44 (Originally $64)
- Grande Cosmetics Golden Girl Duo Set, $65 with coupon (Originally $85)
- Vichy Aqualia Thermal Rich Face Cream Moisturizer, $24 (Originally $31)
- Real Techniques Set of 4 Miracle Complexion Sponges, $11 (Originally $14)
- Belei Triple-Peptide Eye Cream, $15 (Originally $18)
- L'Occitane Verbena Shower Gel, $34 (Originally $40)
- Julep Matte Lip Mousse, $7 (Originally $20)
- Hot Tools One-Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer, $72 (Originally $80)
- BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium-Plated Ionic Straightening Iron, $70 (Originally $100)
Best After-Christmas Home Deals
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $180 (Originally $300)
- iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $229 (Originally $280)
- Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $500 (Originally $600)
- Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker, $120 (Originally $170)
- Breville Milk Cafe Milk Frother, $130 (Originally $150)
- Battilo Knit Diamond Patterned Throw Blanket, $20 (Originally $23)
- Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcase, $6 (Originally $10)
- Chesapeake Bay Balance + Harmony Scented Candle, $11 (Originally $12)
- Yankee Candle Large Jar Balsam and Cedar, $15 (Originally $28)
- Base Roots Female Form Body Flower Vase, $20 (Originally $30)