Amazon’s After-Christmas Sale Is Here and Full of Fashion, Beauty, and Home Goodies

Shop our picks from Levi’s, Adidas, Elemis, Dyson, and more.
By Eden Lichterman
Dec 26, 2020 @ 5:00 am
It’s hard to believe Christmas is already over, and we’re about to begin a brand new year. What’s not hard to believe? Amazon is back with another round of major deals as part of its after-Christmas sale. 

The Amazon after-Christmas sale includes everything from clothing and shoes, to skincare and home decor. For the cold months ahead, score the Core 10 Cloud Soft Ruffle Sleeve Crew Sweatshirt for just $28 and a pair of Z Supply joggers for $50. Or, bundle up in the S13 Kylie Down Puffer Jacket, on sale for $107, or hop on the “Amazon coat” trend and shop the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket for $140. 

You can also get the best-selling Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes for just $45 (wear them with your new sweats). As one five-star reviewer wrote, they’re “so comfortable and didn’t even need breaking in.” If you’re looking for a fancier everyday shoe, check out these $110 Sorel Chelsea boots, made from smooth leather with elastic side panels.  

In the beauty department, there are tons of popular skincare products on sale, including the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm for $44 and the Belei Triple-Peptide Eye Cream for just $15. The sale also includes hair styling tools, such as the Hot Tools One-Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer for $73 and the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium-Plated Ionic Straightening Iron for $70.

And for your home, you can score major discounts on cleaning devices, coffee makers, and decor. Some highlights include the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $100 off, the Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker for $120, and these silk pillowcases for just $6

As this eventful year finally comes to a close, we could all use something to cheer us up and get us excited for what’s to come. If you ask us, there’s no better way to treat yourself than picking up something you’ve always wanted — especially in a great sale. Shop the best deals from the Amazon after-Christmas sale below before prices go back up. 

