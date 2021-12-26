Credit: Amazon/InStyle

Amazon's After-Christmas Sale Is Full of Incredible Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals — Here Are the 30 Best

Prices start at $3.
By Eden Lichterman Dec 26, 2021 @ 5:00 am
Now that we've made it through the holiday gifting season, it's time to buy yourself something new. Luckily, Amazon just launched its after-Christmas sale that's full of incredible fashion, beauty, and home deals. We rounded up the 30 best Amazon after-Christmas deals that are worth shopping this year. 

In the fashion section, you'll find discounts on brand-name clothing, shoes, and accessories. You can get an Amazon Essentials faux-shearling jacket that one shopper said "feels very luxurious" for $37 and a pair of Levi's 724 High-Rise Straight Jeans for $35. To pair with your new outfit, grab the Sam Edelman Justina Chelsea Boots and a Tory Burch leather wallet both for 30 percent off. 

Moving on to the beauty department, top-rated skincare, makeup, and haircare products are included in the sale. The e.l.f full-coverage concealer that has more than 14,000 five-star ratings is on sale for $3 (yes, you read that right), and you can get Mario Badescu rosewater facial spray for $9. To keep your hair healthy, strong, and voluminous in the new year, consider the OGX Biotin and Collagen Shampoo and Conditioner Set for 28 percent off and the T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand for 23 percent off. 

And for your home, the super popular Yankee Balsam & Cedar Scented Candle is on sale for $17, and you can get a new area rug from NuLoom for 69 percent off. There's also tons of accent furniture included in the sale, like the Sauder Boulevard Café Lounge Chair and the Modway Mid-Century Modern Two-Tier Display Stand. Plus, if you could use a new vacuum, the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is going for $75 less than its typical price. 

Below, check out the 30 best Amazon after-Christmas fashion, beauty, and home deals to shop now. 

Best Fashion Deals

Best Beauty Deals

Best Home Deals

