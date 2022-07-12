This Amal Clooney-Approved Summer Sandal Is Debatable, but It's Also Just $22 for Prime Day

Amal Clooney is the only celebrity who could make me reconsider cork wedges. It's a trend I dreamt about freshman year of high school when I saw Blair Waldorf wear a pair on Gossip Girl. A couple of years later in college, though, I decided cork wedges reminded me too much of opening a bottle of wine and never looked back — until now.

Cork wedges are a controversial shoe trend, no doubt. Ask anyone about them and the word itself is likely to elicit a reaction as intense as the word "sneaker wedges" (hard to believe, I know). But Amal Clooney wore a pair on a date with husband George Clooney in the south of France recently, which feels as compelling evidence as any that they're actually chic. And they're also affordable this Amazon Prime Day, with many pairs marked down for as low as $22.

Courtesy

Shop now: $37 (Originally $46); amazon.com

Courtesy

Shop now:$22 (Originally $27); amazon.com

If you ask me, cork wedges are an overlooked are summer heel option that's comfortable and modest, and has even famously been worn by Jennifer Lopez in her I'm Going to Be Alright music video — an honor that cannot be said for the 'It' Adidas Samba sneaker of the moment, even though it was also around at the time. Lopez's cork wedge outfit in the iconic 2011 video was actually a homage to Jodie Foster's famous straw hat and flower crop top look in Taxi Driver. While Foster was wearing a pair of red textured wedges in the movie, cork wedges would have fit her look just as well, and it's something we should all consider pairing with our short-as-they-can-get denim shorts.

Shop Prime Day Sandal Deals on Cork Wedges:

Unlike other 'It' shoes of the moment, cork wedges have been neglected for way too long now — but if there's anything Clooney can do, it's resurrect the cork wedge from the sartorial graveyard. Plus, now's the best time to give the trend a second shot. With cork wedge sandal prices lower than the cost of most main course plates in New York City, we've got nothing to lose by buying a new pair on sale for Prime Day. And if you happen to find yourself in the south of France for date night, a la Clooney, you'll know exactly what to wear.