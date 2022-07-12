This Amal Clooney-Approved Summer Sandal Is Debatable, but It's Also Just $22 for Prime Day

It’s the trend we never saw making a comeback.

By
Tara Gonzalez
Tara Gonzalez
Tara Gonzalez

Tara Maria Gonzalez is a style writer with five years of experience covering celebrity looks, fashion week trends, and market. Since 2019, she's been writing for InStyle where you can find her musing about celebrities' pantsless date night looks for InStyle's signature Look of The Day series or obsessing over multiple things on sale. She has also previously worked as a fashion writer and editorial producer, writing fashion features and producing and styling numerous photoshoots while interviewing everyone from Stella Bugbee to Alexa Chung. Tara's interested in why we wear the things we wear and what that says about who we are. At any given time she is probably busy justifying an impulse vintage designer purchase as "part of her job" or overanalyzing the return of low-rise jeans.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 12, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amal Clooney Wedges on Sale
Photo: Getty Images/InStyle

Amal Clooney is the only celebrity who could make me reconsider cork wedges. It's a trend I dreamt about freshman year of high school when I saw Blair Waldorf wear a pair on Gossip Girl. A couple of years later in college, though, I decided cork wedges reminded me too much of opening a bottle of wine and never looked back — until now.

Cork wedges are a controversial shoe trend, no doubt. Ask anyone about them and the word itself is likely to elicit a reaction as intense as the word "sneaker wedges" (hard to believe, I know). But Amal Clooney wore a pair on a date with husband George Clooney in the south of France recently, which feels as compelling evidence as any that they're actually chic. And they're also affordable this Amazon Prime Day, with many pairs marked down for as low as $22.

Amal Shoe trend on sale
Courtesy

Shop now: $37 (Originally $46); amazon.com

Amal Shoe trend on sale
Courtesy

Shop now:$22 (Originally $27); amazon.com

If you ask me, cork wedges are an overlooked are summer heel option that's comfortable and modest, and has even famously been worn by Jennifer Lopez in her I'm Going to Be Alright music video — an honor that cannot be said for the 'It' Adidas Samba sneaker of the moment, even though it was also around at the time. Lopez's cork wedge outfit in the iconic 2011 video was actually a homage to Jodie Foster's famous straw hat and flower crop top look in Taxi Driver. While Foster was wearing a pair of red textured wedges in the movie, cork wedges would have fit her look just as well, and it's something we should all consider pairing with our short-as-they-can-get denim shorts.

Shop Prime Day Sandal Deals on Cork Wedges:

Unlike other 'It' shoes of the moment, cork wedges have been neglected for way too long now — but if there's anything Clooney can do, it's resurrect the cork wedge from the sartorial graveyard. Plus, now's the best time to give the trend a second shot. With cork wedge sandal prices lower than the cost of most main course plates in New York City, we've got nothing to lose by buying a new pair on sale for Prime Day. And if you happen to find yourself in the south of France for date night, a la Clooney, you'll know exactly what to wear.

Shop More Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Early APD Deal: Amal Clooney Loved PVC Sandals
Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32
Amal Clooney wedge trend
Amal Clooney Is Making a Case for This Hotly Contested Summer Shoe Trend
Fashion Writer Prime Day Deals Editor's Picks
I'm a Fashion Writer Who Never Shops on Amazon, and Even I Can't Resist These 7 Prime Day Deals
Prime Day Fashion Deals Roundup
The 25 Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals Feature Surprising Designer Finds and Summer Essentials
Prime Day Day 1 Editor-Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Buying This Prime Day
Early PD Editor-Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I'm Buying From the Early Prime Day Sale
Early Prime Day Fashion Deals
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Incredible Early Fashion Deals for Up to 62% Off Before Prime Day Begins
Celebs Wearing Ugg Slippers PD Sale
Everyone From Jennifer Lopez to Gigi Hadid Wears These Slippers as Shoes, and They're on Rare Sale Today
Reebok Early Amazon Prime Deal
Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, and Every Supermodel Owns This Sneaker That's on Sale Early for Prime Day
Tons of Breezy Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Up to TK% Off at Amazon Today
Tons of Breezy Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Up to 43% Off at Amazon Today
Amazon Secretly Put Designer Clothes and Shoes on Sale for Up to 52% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Secretly Put Designer Clothes and Shoes on Sale for Up to 52% Off Ahead of Prime Day
SJP Shoes Sale
Sarah Jessica Parker's Designer-Inspired Shoes Are Quietly Over 50% Off for Prime Day
Best Prime Day Swimsuit Deals
Amazon Is a Treasure Trove of Flattering Swimwear, and Tons of Top-Rated Styles Are Half-Off Right Now
30 Can’t-Miss Prime Day Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals for Up to 67% Off
40 Can't-Miss Prime Day Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals for Up to 68% Off
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Early Prime Day Deals I’m Adding to My Cart
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Early Prime Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart for Up to 74% Off
Early Prime Day activewear and Adidas sneakers sale
You Can Get Activewear and Adidas Sneakers for Up to 65% Off in This Early Prime Day Deal