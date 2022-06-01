Amal Clooney Keeps Wearing This Under-$150 Shoe Trend That's Ideal for Summer Weddings

"Naked" fashion has been a thing for a while, but the trend is becoming sheerer than ever, just in time for summer's heat and humidity. EmRata made that clear when she stepped out in a barely there dress that left very little to the imagination. But if this full sheer moment is too much for you — I, for one, cannot pull it off — Amal Clooney has a more understated way to work this idea of transparency into your looks.