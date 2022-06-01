Amal Clooney Keeps Wearing This Under-$150 Shoe Trend That's Ideal for Summer Weddings
Naked is the new dressed up — hear us out.
"Naked" fashion has been a thing for a while, but the trend is becoming sheerer than ever, just in time for summer's heat and humidity. EmRata made that clear when she stepped out in a barely there dress that left very little to the imagination. But if this full sheer moment is too much for you — I, for one, cannot pull it off — Amal Clooney has a more understated way to work this idea of transparency into your looks.
Enter: PVC sandals, Cinderella pumps, see-through heels, or ″naked″ shoes. Whatever you want to call them, this barely there footwear trend is here to make a statement, or, well, understatement, this summer. And with Clooney wholeheartedly on board, there's no denying it's bound to blow up in the coming weeks.
Clooney has worn her see-through Gianvito Rossi heels with everything from low-rise jeans to a sheer, lingerie-inspired red dress that made jaws drop. And these recent NYC sightings weren't the first time we've seen her in these clever pumps, either. Clooney has actually been wearing this exact pair for years, even opting for the style for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding back in 2018, proving that PVC shoes are also an ideal wedding guest shoe.
PVC heels are ironically eye-catching in that they're almost invisible. And that's exactly why they pair well with everything in your closet. Jeans, linen pants, pleated mini skirts, or breezy maxis — the see-through shoe complements it all. Frankly, we love a non-boring style that goes with everything because it means less to pack (if you're traveling somewhere), and you won't be overwhelmed by choice.
Bonus: Thanks to their barely there design, clear heels and sandals are also sort of an optical illusion, creating the appearance of longer legs, if that's something you're after.
Nordstrom currently has so many see-through shoes for under $150. Whether you're looking for a clear Cinderella-esque pump or a more sensible, easy-wearing take on the Clooney-approved footwear trend, you'll have no problem finding a PVC shoe that suits you. Shop some more of our favorites below.
