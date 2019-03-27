Amal Clooney Has Been Wearing This High-End Brand for Years — and It’s Up to 70% Off Right Now

Image zoom BACKGRID

Get someone who’s loyal to you the way Amal Clooney is loyal to high-end designer, Monse. Our favorite (only?) style icon-barrister has been wearing the brand for years — basically since it first launched in 2016 — from public speaking events to vacations to date nights with trophy husband, George.

Monse, the New York-based brainchild of two Oscar de la Renta alumni, borrows from masculinity for its ultra-femme designs. Shirting, suiting, and oversized streetwear are all elements found in the brand’s edgy and often deconstructed pieces — it’s as though they were custom made for the boundary-pushing, high-fashion dresser that is Amal.

Today, stealing Amal’s on-point style has never been so accessible, thanks to Shopbop’s Up, Up and Away Sale. Starting now, while supplies last, you can buy Monse goods for up to 70 percent off. You have to hurry, though, ‘cause can’t guarantee Amal won’t buy it all first.



One of Amal’s earliest sightings wearing Monse was at Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, where she attended Cannes Film Festival in a studded white sweater straight from the runway, seen above. A couple weeks later, the jetsetter was spotted in Rome wearing a gray, one-shoulder dress from the same collection.



Her infatuation with the brand continued on through the next year, including when she was spotted at the Cipriani Hotel in Venice, leading up to her romantic Italian wedding, just days away. She wore Monse from head to toe in a black silk, sleeveless blouse, and graphic striped, black and white trousers — a pair that she’s actually been spotted wearing on multiple occasions.



Monse — and Amal — proved that they’re capable of more than just sophisticated neutrals with this tropical ensemble worn to a dinner with Stella McCartney in Lake Como. Clooney no doubt stole the spotlight in a one-shoulder, asymmetric top with painted palms and a coastal skyline printed across the fabric, plus silk orange shorts to match.



When donning an all-black, cool girl outfit out and about in New York, Amal effortlessly rocks a pair of sky-high Monse booties without missing a beat. It’s proof enough to us that this woman can do no wrong.



Right now, as part of Shopbop’s Up, Up and Away Sale, you can score a ton of Monse for up to 70 percent off, no code needed. Shop the Amal-loved brand before it jumps back up to full price at Shopbop.com.