Amal Clooney’s Sequined Dress Had All Our Attention — Until We Saw Her Mom’s Outfit

It's rare that Amal Clooney attends an event where she isn't best dressed. Whether she's wowing us with a sparkly crop top, or making us wonder if we, too, should spring for a white cape dress, we're often left daydreaming about her outfits long after the night is over. However, when looking at photos of Amal and George Clooney at the actor's Catch-22's London premiere, we had a hard time focusing on the human rights lawyer's sparkly dress. Rather, we were a little distracted by another red carpet look worn by Amal's own mother.

Image zoom David M. Benett/Getty Images

While Amal no doubt looked stunning in her strapless, sequined dress that included a tiered, mermaid-like skirt, Baria Alamuddin's seafoam set managed to make quite the statement. It was flowy, elegant, and slightly sheer, complete with an organza jacket — something we, ourselves, have on our spring shopping lists. Plus, Baria knew just what accessories to add to her look, topping things off with a jeweled statement necklace and silver shoes.

We must give credit where credit is due, and hand over this fashion win to Amal's mama. However, we're confident the style icon won't mind — she did steal one of her best fashion tricks from Baria, after all!