The One Style Trick Amal Clooney Stole From Her Mom

Over the past few years, Amal Clooney has solidified her spot as a fashion icon. Whether she's getting down to business as a human rights lawyer, or headed to dinner with her husband, George, her outfits always manage to grab our attention, tempting us into recreating them ourselves. However, that impeccable sense of style didn't just come out of nowhere. Looking at photos of Amal's mom, Baria Alamuddin, it seems the power woman learned from the best.

While Amal has pulled off everything from floral dresses to embroidered jeans, she's often spotted wearing matching sets and suits. They fit right in with her signature classic style, and always make her appear polished and powerful, regardless of the color, print, or time of day. Upon further inspection, it looks like Baria loves this look, too, and likely has a variety of her own sets and suits hanging in her closet. There have even been days and events where both mother and daughter opted to go matchy-matchy, convincing us that this is more than a coincidence.

Did Amal steal this styling trick straight from her mom? It's entirely possible, but considering how timeless it is and how it's flattering for everyone, we can hardly blame her.

Amal kept things simple yet chic in a white dress and matching jacket.

Baria also knows that minimalism is a great way to go. Like her daughter, she didn't over-accessorize, but opted for breezy coral pants and a top instead of something neutral and structured.

These ladies aren't afraid to wear bright colors, as evident by the set Amal chose for 2018's Nobel Peace Prize ceremony.

Ok, here's a look that Amal should steal! We can't get enough of Baria's colorblocked shirt.

The human rights lawyer looked serious yet stylish in a black suit, complete with a cropped jacket and flared pants.

Amal's mom also likes suits — in brighter colors, of course.

A rule Amal definitely learned from Baria? Don't be too serious or stuffy. We love how she opted for a short, boxy jacket instead of a typical blazer.

Who knew Amal's mom was such a pro at pajama dressing? This striped set looks comfy and cute.

Amal tends to channel Jackie Kennedy Onassis with her style choices, and we're definitely getting that vibe from this beige skirt suit.

Just like Amal, Baria takes her outfit to the next level with little extras, much like this necklace and her pink bag.