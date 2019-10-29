Amal Clooney Just Wore Katie Holmes' Favorite Fall Color

Image zoom TheImageDirect.com

We may say things like "cozy girl fall" in a slightly sarcastic tone, and occasionally poke fun at pumpkin spice lattes (while sipping our own). But the truth is, there's no shame in fully embracing autumn, especially when it comes to style. We plan on wearing our Halloween costume to work, and are definitely going comfy-cute to Thanksgiving dinner. And now that Amal Clooney and Katie Holmes have both stepped out in burnt orange outfits, we're adding the color to our fall to-do list as well.

On Monday, Clooney showed us just how wearable and sophisticated this shade can be, styling a burnt orange satin skirt with a matching flutter-sleeve top. For a bit of balance, the lawyer added a few brown accessories, including a suede bag and snakeskin-printed heels. Overall, her look was both seasonal and festive without being over-the-top, and kind of reminded us of similar outfits that Holmes has been spotted wearing.

Image zoom Humberto Carreno/INSTARimages.com

While Holmes' overall aesthetic may be more casual than Clooney's, she, too, owns a burnt orange satin skirt. A few weeks ago, she created a different monochromatic outfit with the same piece, styling her skirt with a a low-cut sweater, beige slides, and layered gold necklaces. More recently, the actress opted to wear the shade on the red carpet, pairing a satin burnt orange dress with a trench coat and black kitten heels.

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

We're convinced this color is having a moment for fall 2019, and aren't mad about it, either. But now, one question remains: which style icon will end up wearing burnt orange next?