Amal Clooney's Colorblocked Outfit Is So Striking, We'll Be Thinking About It All Fall

Image zoom Leon Neal/Getty Images

You should probably sit down for a second, because Amal Clooney just wore an outfit that's so good, it might actually take your breath away. Of course, we're being slightly dramatic here, but the human-rights lawyer wore a very matchy-matchy look while out in NYC (at the U.N., as she does), and it's something that we'll definitely be referencing when getting dressed tomorrow.

For starters, Clooney went with one of her favorite styling tricks, opting to wear a matching set in an eye-catching color. But, rather than go the simple route and pair it with a basic white button-down, she went into full colorblocking mode, styling the long, green jacket and knee-length skirt with a beige top and beige shoes.

Image zoom BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

It's visually pleasing, and the earth tones basically scream "I'm so ready for fall!" Once again, Clooney found the perfect balance between on-trend and professional — and left us wishing we could raid her closet.