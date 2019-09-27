Amal Clooney's Post-Wedding Dress Was Even Better Than Her Gown

Image zoom ANDREAS SOLARO/Getty Images

Five years after Amal and George Clooney tied the knot, we’re still thinking about the human rights lawyer’s wedding gown. We vividly remember the photos of that custom Oscar de la Renta design, which consisted of French lace, hand-embroidered pearls, and diamanté details. However, there's another look from that very same weekend that we think about all the time.

The day after Amal and George Clooney officially said "I do," the human rights lawyer emerged wearing a short fit-and-flare Giambattista Valli dress. The piece was mostly white, but included pink and orange floral embellishments. She completed the outfit with a pair of studs, pointed-toe metallic heels, and cat-eye sunglasses.

Between the the waist-cinching shape, the leg-elongating length, and the modest neckline, this dress made Amal look straight out of old Hollywood, and solidified her title as style icon. In fact, the aesthetic was right in line with the classic striped Dolce & Gabbana number she wore before her wedding, too — especially considering she paired that look with a hat box.

Ugh, and speaking of hats, remember when she wore that cream Stella McCartney jumpsuit a few days later?!

Clearly, the moral of this story is one that we've known for years now: Amal Clooney has the closet of our dreams, and all her wedding ensembles were ones for the history books.