Amal Clooney Celebrated Her Wedding Anniversary in a Slightly Sheer Corset and Leather Pants

Amal Clooney's fashion choices alaways manage to leave us in awe. One day, she's giving us ideas for how to style a skirt suit, and the next, she's inspiring us wear lingerie on a night out.

On Thursday, the human rights lawyer was spotted out at dinner in New York City with her husband, George Clooney, and friends, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. While Amal is frequently spotted wearing structured sets and shift dresses, this time, she left her work attire at home, trading it for a slightly sheer, spotted, white corset and black leather paper-bag pants. In theory, the look sounds pretty daring, she made it look polished, adding classic black heels and a black bag, as well as a pair of drop earrings.

Despite the fact that George chose to dress down for the night — going with a black, short-sleeved button-down, jeans, and suede boots — the two made a very well-dressed pair. For those who weren't aware, it was five years ago that the couple said "I do", and clearly, Mr. and Mrs. Clooney wanted to celebrate their anniversary style.