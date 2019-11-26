These J.Lo-Approved Leggings Are Both Sexy and Comfortable, and They’re on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now

Image zoom Steven Ferdman/Shutterstock

If J.Lo’s closet ever went on sale, we’re convinced we could buy everything and still not look nearly as good as she does in any of her outfits. That’s just how celebrity style works. They somehow always look better than us regular people in everything and anything — whether it’s designer or discount. Leggings seem to be the only common ground we actually have. J.Lo in leggings definitely looks a little more goddess-like than us in leggings but we still have the same overall look: slightly exhausted and rushed, but still casual and comfortable.

Basically, when they aren’t walking the red carpet, celebrities spend a disproportionate amount of time wearing simple black, high-rise leggings. The most popular, without a doubt, are by Alo Yoga, a brand almost every celebrity owns.

Chrissy Teigen has been spotted in a cut-out pair of Alo Yoga leggings while on vacation in Bali. J.Lo has styled her sexy Alo Yoga Leggings with both boots with the fur and gym sneakers. Jennifer Lawrence wears her Alo Yoga leggings while running errands in N.Y.C. Jennifer Garner is spotted in Alo Yoga leggings every other week. It’s not just their leggings though, Alo Yoga’s fuzzy, faux-fur jackets and turtleneck sweatshirts are just as beloved by off-duty supermodels and actresses everywhere.

Now that it’s nearly Thanksgiving, it’s prime leggings-and-sweatshirt-wearing time, and Nordstrom has blessed us with an Alo Yoga sale for the occasion. Everything from high-waist leggings to cozy teddy coats are up to 50 percent off, just in time for Black Friday.

The Alo High Waist Lounge Leggings Jennifer Lawrence frequently wears are 30 percent off at $69. J.Lo’s Airbrush High Waist Leggings are down to $58 from $82. The High Waist Moto Leggings both Jennifer Garner and Gigi Hadid own, with over 200 five-star reviews on Nordstrom, are also available for as low as $69. And that just scratches the surface, there is so much Alo Yoga on sale you can easily score a couple gym outfits for under $200. And okay, fine — no pair of leggings will ever make our booty look as good as J.Lo’s. But at least we’ll be just as comfortable as her and that’s something, right?

Shop all the best-selling Alo Yoga leggings, bras, sweatshirts, and jackets on sale now at Nordstrom below.

High Waist Lounge Leggings

Shop now: $69 (Originally $98); nordstrom.com

High Waist Moto Leggings

Shop now: $80 (Originally $114); nordstrom.com

Airbrush High Waist Leggings

Shop now: $41 (Originally $82); nordstrom.com

Movement Sports Bra

Shop now: $50 (Originally $72); nordstrom.com

Longline Sports Bra

Shop now: $38 (Originally $54); nordstrom.com

Double Take Crop Sweatshirt

Shop now: $44 (Originally $88); nordstrom.com

Rib Support Tank

Shop now: $45 (Originally $64); nordstrom.com

Soho Crewneck Pullover

Shop now: $47 (Originally $78); nordstrom.com

Airlift High Waist 7/8 Leggings

Shop now: $79 (Originally $114); nordstrom.com

Vapor High Waist Leggings

Shop now: $89 (Originally $128); nordstrom.com

Foxy Faux Fur Jacket

Foxy Faux Fur Jacket