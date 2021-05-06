I Despised This Controversial Kardashian-Inspired Trend Until It Came Into My Life
I’m wearing biker shorts right now, and I never thought I would be typing those words. Not to be dramatic or anything, but I once hated biker shorts with the burning passion of a thousand suns. All my friends knew how much I despised the controversial trend popularized by the Kardashians and Hailey Bieber. The reason I hated biker shorts so much is that I thought their skin-tight fabric would be super unflattering on me, giving me the appearance of a misshapen butt and thighs. I thought wrong.
The irony is that I love cycling — the Peloton is my favorite seat in the house — so my refusal to wear biker shorts was becoming extremely inconvenient. For my birthday, my sister gave me a pair of Alo Yoga biker shorts, and since I don’t like being wasteful, I decided to give them a go.
I took a deep breath and managed my expectations… and was actually thrilled with what I saw in the mirror. My legs looked longer and more toned, and my butt resembled the peach emoji more than ever. Was this some optical illusion or trick of the light? I sent my sister some mirror selfies to confirm, and she wrote back in seconds: "You look so good!!!"
Diving into the product description for the Alo Yoga High-Waist Biker Shorts clarified that no, those leg-lengthening and booty-lifting effects weren’t the result of a trick mirror. The biker shorts are made with a sculpted Airbrush fabric that (as you can probably guess from the name) is supposed to make you look airbrushed. They hit right at the waistline with a front-smoothing panel, and the fabric has a 6.5- to 8-inch inseam that ends around mid-thigh.
Of course, the intended purpose for biker shorts is biking, so I took to my Peloton in them. The shorts stayed put during both my indoor and outdoor bike rides with no chafing or irritation whatsoever. They felt delightfully soft and stretchy, and because they’re odor-resistant, I could work up a sweat without issue. Post-workout, I washed the shorts on the cold water setting of my washing machine and air-dried them, and they look as good as new five months into wearing them regularly.
When I find clothing I absolutely love, I wear it almost every day until it becomes part of my signature look. These Alo Yoga shorts made the cut, becoming a staple for not only my bike-based workouts, but also for working from home. I wear them with my Alo Yoga Freestyle Sweatshirt, gold statement jewelry, and a messy bun in my best impersonation of what an Alo Yoga model looks like. I’m a big proponent of the adage “looking good, feeling good,” and I swear I’m more productive at work on days where I wear this cute athleisure outfit.
Quite predictably, these versatile high-waisted biker shorts are a best-seller on Alo Yoga, with over 600 reviews and tons of positive comments. People point out that they’re so comfortable, they feel like a second skin, and that they’re ready for yoga, hiking, and lounging. “I may wear these non-stop until the end of quarantine,” one declared. Since the shorts come in six colors, from black to neon apricot, you can wear them constantly without needing to do laundry all the time.
Below, shop the $56 high-waisted biker shorts that turned me into a biker shorts enthusiast — they may do the same for you.