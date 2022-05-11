This Supermodel-Loved Activewear Brand Is Having Its First-Ever Anniversary Sale
We all have closet staples, and most of them fall into the same few categories, like a crisp, white T-shirt, broken_in jeans, and a pair of ultra-soft, highly flattering leggings.
When it comes to the latter, there are plenty of brands that claim to be the best, but only Alo Yoga is worn on repeat by celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Blake Lively, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and Chrissy Teigen. And right now, the brand is in the midst of its first-ever "Aloversary Sale," with 20 percent off hundreds of celeb- and shopper-loved styles. The sale runs through Friday night, but plenty of these favorites are already selling out.
One supermodel-approved item was made Insta-famous by Alo Yoga brand ambassador Kendall Jenner, who shared on Instagram that she was "comfy" in her Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging. The early 2000s-inspired style is trendy again thanks to supermodels like Jenner, and now you can snag them for less. The pants, which are remarkably still in stock, come in five neutral, wear-with-anything colors. They have flared legs with slits up the front of each for "extra ventilation" (or showing off your favorite sneakers), as the brand suggests, and a waistband that sits comfortably high and fits securely across your mid-section. The fabric is Alo's signature, smoothing airbrush material that never shows underwear lines or reveals if you're wearing any at all. Shoppers say they love the "cute and figure-flattering" design and call the waistband "perfect."
Another celeb style on sale now is the Alo Yoga Wellness Bra, as seen on Blake Lively last month. The bra is available in 14 other colors, including basic neutrals like the black one Blake wore (which is quickly selling out, BTW), and vibrant, seasonally appropriate hues. The classic cut and simple design is made special by ribbed material that wicks away sweat and a scoop neckline that's comfortable and easy to wear under layers or alone as a crop top. It has removable cups and is built for medium-impact activities. The bra has a dedicated fan base with nearly 400 perfect ratings from shoppers who say they "adore this one" because it's "extremely supportive," "so soft," and "super comfortable."
