Why Allison Williams Thinks Every Woman Needs a Power Suit

From Alexander Wang to Calvin Klein Collection, bold power suits were all over the runways for fall. But Allison Williams doesn’t think you need to wait until the leaves change to have a menswear moment.

In fact, the former Girls star has been rocking sleek suits all spring long. On the red carpet, Williams says she’s loving separates, first and foremost, because they’re way more comfortable than a dress. “In the midst of those events, I’m always grateful to be able to stand and move around easily,” she tells InStyle. “I also feel stronger and steadier in a suit. There’s something oddly vulnerable about wearing a dress for an extended period of time. They’re just fussier.”

More recently, Williams says she’s been gravitating toward pieces, like the plaid Gabriela Hearst look she wore to Sun Valley Film Festival (above), because they have pockets (perfect for posing) and they keep her warm (“I’m always cold, somehow,” she says). Then there’s the versatility factor. “I like that you can wear them mixed and matched without feeling like you’re in the same thing every day.”

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

So how does she make sure the end result is more chic than stuffy? “Well, the pant style matters a lot,” says Williams, who has tried everything from wide-leg to a more tapered cut, like the black sequined Mugler coordinates she wore to a screening of Get Out earlier this year. “But then there’s also the color or pattern to pay attention to. Plus, the length and width of the jacket and the length of the actual sleeve. There are lots of elements to play with, which is what makes suiting fun!”

Most importantly, don’t be afraid to channel your inner Working Girl à la Tess McGill (Melanie Griffith). “I’m sure shoulder pads will come back in a few years too,” adds Williams. “And that will lead to many glorious Working Girl fashion moments for all.”

VIDEO: Allison William's Red Carpet Style

For more suit inspo from Kristen Stewart, Dakota Fanning, and more, check out InStyle’s June issue, available on newsstands and for digital download now.