Allbirds Is Releasing Socks Made of a New, Game-Changing Material

Allbirds, the comfortable, no-sock-needed sneakers, have been on my radar for years. And I'm not alone: Stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Mila Kunis, and Hilary Duff are also fans of the eco-friendly, affordable shoes. Yesterday, the New Zealand-based brand completely shook things up with the announcement of a major product launch.

Allbirds has officially jumped into the apparel game with three new sock styles: $16 Tubers, $12 Hiders, and $14 Quarters. The brand created a brand new, trademarked material that's called Trino, a combination of the Allbirds Tree and Merino yarn. It's so soft, I wouldn't be surprised if Allbirds started making blankets next.

True to brand, the Trino socks are produced sustainably, and Allbirds says they are carbon neutral. The fiber includes recycled plastic bottles.

I guess it's time to throw away those old socks and upgrade my entire sock drawer.